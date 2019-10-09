Spartans edge Hawkeyes in RVC play
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton rallied past West Harison for a five set win in Rolling Valley Conference play on Oct. 3 at Elk Horn.
Chloe Gilgen continues her stellar play with 21 digs, 16 kills and one block. Kayla Lynch added 11 digs and eight kills, while Maren Evans (25) and Haley Koch (24) led the Hawkeyes with a combined 49 digs.
Up Next: West Harrison (3-4 RVC, 10-12) will return to the court on Oct. 19 when they travel to Coon Rapids for the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament.
VB: 10-3-2019 @ Elk Horn
West Harrison 25, 25, 21, 24, 11 Exira/EHK 19, 15, 25, 26, 15
Serving: Maren Evans 23-24 (1 ace); Chloe Gilgen 24-26 (2); Lanie Gustafson 6-6 (2); Kenna Heisterkamp 14-16 (3); Haley Koch 19-20 (2); Mdison Lautrup 8-11; Joslynn Thomas 13-14. Set Assists: Evans 24; Gilgen 1; Gustafson 1; Koch 5; Kayla Lynch 1; Joslynn Thomas 1. Kills: Gilgen 16; Gustafson 8; Koch 5; Lautrup 4; Lynch 8. Digs: Evans 25; Gilgen 21; Gustafson 2; Heisterkamp 2; Koch 24; Lautrup 9; Lynch 11; Thomas 24. Blocks: Evans 1; Gilgen 1; Koch 3; Lynch 1. WH Record: (3-4 RVC), 10-12.
