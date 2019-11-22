Seven area players to take final swings at the net
Seven area players will get one final crack to hit the volleyball in their high school careers, as they were selected to the KMA Senior Volleyball Classic set to be played on Sunday, Dec. 1, in Glenwood beginning at 1 p.m. at the high school.
Missouri Valley’s Megan Winchester, West Harrison’s Chloe Gilgen, and Boyer Valley’s Jessica Fokken and Abbie Miller were selected from the area.
Logan-Magnolia’s Jaice Johnsen, Kylie Morrison, and Olivia Diggins were also chosen. One of the senior all-star coaches will be Logan-Magnolia’s Faith Bruck.
The players have been selected to separate teams, and will play at least two matches on the afternoon.
Western Iowa Conference players chosen include AHSTW’s Paige Osweiler and Kinsey Scheffler, IKM-Mannning’s Lexi Branning, Underwood’s Lauren Brown, and Riverside’s Jadyn Achenbach and Gracie Bluml.
Rolling Valley Conference players selected include C-A-M’s Allison Spieker and Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Cora McAllister.
