2019 Regional Volleyball Tournaments begin next week
The 2019 Regional Volleyball Tournament pairings were released last week, as the post-season trail begins on Tuesday, Oct. 22, for the area teams.
Shown below is where the area teams will be playing.
2019 Regional Volleyball Tournament Pairings
Class 2A, Region 3 – 7 p.m. starts
First Round, Oct. 22, 2019
@ Manson: Eagle Grove vs. Manson Northwest Webster
@ Onawa: Missouri Valley vs. West Monona
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28, 2019
@ Clarion: Manson winner vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
@ Lake City: IKM-Manning vs. South Central Calhoun
@ Wall Lake: MVAOCOU vs. East Sac County
@ Logan: Onawa winner vs. Logan-Magnolia
Semifinals, Oct. 31, 2019
@ Clarion: Clarion winner vs. Lake City winner
@ Wall Lake: Wall Lake winner vs. Logan winner
Regional Finals, Nov. 5, 2019
@ Manson: Clarion winner vs. Wall Lake winner
Winner advances to 2019 State Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 11-15 @ Cedar Rapids
Class 1A, Region 3 – 7 p.m. starts
First Round, Oct. 22, 2019
@ Council Bluffs: Woodbine vs. Heartland Christian
@ Mondamin: Whiting vs. West Harrison
@ Dunlap: Ar-We-Va vs. Boyer Valley
@ Coon Rapids: Paton-Churdan vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
@ Glidden: Audubon vs. Glidden-Ralston
@ Oakland: Exira/EHK vs Riverside
@ Anita: Orient-Macksburg vs. C-A-M
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28, 2019
@ Council Bluffs: Council Bluffs winner vs. St. Albert
@ Mondamin: Mondamin winner vs. Dunlap winner
@ Coon Rapids: Coon Rapids winner vs. Glidden winner
@ Oakland: Oakland winner vs. Anita winner
Semifinals, Oct. 31, 2019
@ Council Bluffs: Council Bluffs winner vs. Mondamin winner
@ Site TBA: Coon Rapids winner vs. Oakland winner
Regional Finals, Nov. 5, 2019
@ Site TBA: Council Bluffs winner vs. TBA winner
Winner advances to 2019 State Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 11-15 @ Cedar Rapids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.