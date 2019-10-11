Lo-Ma nets 16th win
Logan-Magnolia netted a four set win over IKM-Manning in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night during Pink Out Night.
“It was a great way to cap the home season,” stated Panthers Coach Faith Bruck. “We had everyone step up and make some contribution.”
Courtney Ohl finished with seven ace serves, seven kills and one block to lead the Panthers. Ashlyn Doiel dished out a team high 23 assists, while Olivia Diggins slammed down nine kills. Ruby Nolting had a team-high 11 kills.
This was the final home regular season appearance for seniors Jaice Johnsen, Olivia Diggins, and Kylie Morrison.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (5-2, 16-6) will start Western Iowa Conference tournament play on Monday, Oct. 14.
VB: 10-7-2019 @ Logan
Logan-Magnolia 25, 25, 25, 25 IKM-Manning 15, 27, 18, 15
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 14-15; Jaice Johnsen 14-15 (1); Emme Lake 13-15 (1); Kylie Morrison 12-13 (1); Courtney Ohl 26-30 (7); Emilie Thompson 22-23 (4). Set Assists: Doiel 23; Ruby Nolting 1. Kills: Ashley Christians 2; Olivia Diggins 9; Macanna Guritz 3; Johnsen 9; Morrison 2; Nolting 11; Ohl 7; Thompson 2. Digs: Christians 5; Diggins 8; Doiel 12; Guritz 2; Johnsen 16; Lake 6; Morrison 10; Nolting 1; Ohl 3; Thompson 16. Blocks: Guritz 1; Morrison 2; Ohl 1. Lo-Ma Record: (5-2 WIC), 16-6.
