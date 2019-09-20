Panthers net first WIC win
Logan-Magnolia scored a three-set win over AHSTW on Tuesday night, recording their first Western Iowa Conference win of the season.
The Panthers registered 44 kills and 66 digs around the net. Olivia Diggins finished with 10 kills and one block, Jaice Johnsen added 14 digs, and Emme Lake added 12 digs. Kylie Morrison finished with nine kills and 10 digs.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (1-1 WIC, 12-5) will continue Western Iowa Conference play next week when they host Riverside on Sept. 24, and travel to Missouri Valley on Sept. 26.
VB, 9-17-2019 @ Avoca
Logan-Magnolia 25, 25, 25 AHSTW 22, 23, 19
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 10-11 (1 ace); Macanna Guritz 4-4 (1); Jaice Johnsen 11-12; Emme Lake 15-15 (1); Kylie Morrison 10-10 (1); Courtney Ohl 15-16; Emilie Thomson 9-11 (1). Set Assists: Olivia Diggins 1; Doiel 12; Lake 20; Ruby Nolting 1; Ohl 1. Kills: Diggins 10; Johnsen 8; Kylie Morrison 9; Nolting 5; Ohl 6; Thompson 6. Digs: Ashley Christians 7; Diggins 4; Doiel 4; Guritz 4; Johnsen 14; Lake 12; Morrison 10; Ohl 5; Thompson 6. Blocks: Diggins 1; Morrison 1. Lo-Ma Record: (1-1 WIC), 12-5.
