Panthers top Spartan Invite field
Logan-Magnolia won three three set matches on their way to a perfect 5-0 record.
The Panthers topped Boyer Valley, West Monona, and Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn-Remsen-Union in three set wins, 2-1, while sweeping both West Harrison and Woodbine.
“The theme of the day was mental toughness,” stated Panthers Coach Faith Bruck. “We had some things go against us, but instead of giving up, we kept battling. We just kept pushing. You know you have a great group of girls when the opposing coaches and officials tell us how fun it is to watch our team, as it’s hard to get any points against us.”
The Panthers have won the Spartan Invite in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and they were runner-up in 2015.
“We talked a lot about focusing on getting the tough points,” Bruck concluded. “I’m pleased with the progress this group has shown in the early portion of the season.”
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (0-1 WIC, 11-5) will continue Western Iowa Conference play next week when they host Riverside on Sept. 24, and travel to Missouri Valley on Sept. 26.
VB, Spartan Invite: 9-14-2019 @ Onawa
Final Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 5-0; 2nd) West Monona 4-1; 3) MMCRU 3-2; 4th) Boyer Valley 2-3; 5th) West Harrison 1-4; 6th) Woodbine 0-5.
Logan-Magnolia 21, 20, 18 Boyer Valley 14, 22, 16
Serving: Ashley Christians 10-10 (1 ace); Ashlyn Doiel 9-10 (1); Macanna Guritz 0-1; Jaice Johnsen 8-10 (2); Emme Lake 13-13; Kylie Morrison 9-10; Courtney Ohl 5-6; Emilie Thompson 3-3; Shannon Troxel 2-2. Set Assists: Olivia Diggins 1; Doiel 4; Johnsen 1; Lake 10; Morrison 2; Ohl 1; Thompson 1. Kills: Diggins 3; Johnsen 4; Morrison 4; Ruby Nolting 11; Ohl 4; Troxel 1. Digs: Christians 4; Diggins 3; Johnsen 2; Morrison 4; Ohl 2; Thompson 3 Blocks: Diggins 1; Johnsen 1; Morrison 2; Nolting 1; Thompson 1; Troxel 1. Lo-Ma Record: (0-1 WIC), 7-5.
Logan-Magnolia 17, 21, 15 West Monona 21, 10, 9
Serving: Christians 6-7; Diggins 1-1; Doiel 4-4; Johnsen 5-6; Lake 12-13; Morrison 15-15 (2 aces); Ohl 3-3; Thompson 8-8. Set Assists: Diggins 6; Doiel 7; Lake 11; Morrison 1. Kills: Diggins 9; Guritz 1; Johnsen 7; Lake 1; Morrison 6; Nolting 1; Ohl 6. Digs: Christians 4; Diggins 2; Johnsen 3; Lake 5; Morrison 3; Nolting 1; Ohl 2; Thompson 2 Blocks: Guritz 2; Johnsen 1; Morrison 2; Nolting 2; Ohl 1. Lo-Ma Record: (0-1 WIC), 8-5.
Logan-Magnolia 21, 21 West Harrison, 9, 3
Serving: Christians 3-3; Doiel 9-9 (2 aces); Guritz 2-2; Johnsen 7-7 (2); Lake 4-5 (1); Morrison 15-15 (1). Set Assists: Christians 1; Diggins 2; Doiel 7; Lake 4; Morrison 1. Kills: Diggins 2; Doiel 2; Johnsen 4; Morrison 1; Nolting 5; Thompson 2; Troxel 3. Digs: Doiel 1; Guritz 1; Johnsen 1; Morrison 5; Ohl 2; Thompson 1. Blocks: None. Lo-Ma Record: (0-1 WIC), 9-5.
Logan-Magnolia 21, 21 Woodbine 10, 5
Serving: Christian 8-9 (4 aces); Doiel 8-8 (2); Guritz 7-7 (1); Johnsen 10-10 (3); Lake 3-3; Morrison 5-6 (1); Troxel 2-2 (1). Set Assists: Doiel 10; Lake 2; Nolting 1. Kills: Diggins 1; Johnsen 2; Morrison 2; Nolting 2; Ohl 2; Thompson 3; Troxel 2. Digs: Doiel 1; Morrison 1. Blocks: None. Lo-Ma Record: (0-1 WIC), 10-5.
Logan-Magnolia 21, 17, 16 MMCRU 16, 14
Serving: Christians 5-5; Diggins 2-2; Doiel 9-9 (2 aces); Johnsen 5-7; Lake 8-8; Morrison 13-13 (3); Thompson 6-6. Set Assists: Diggins 1; Doiel 9; Lake 7; Morrison 3. Kills: Diggins 4; Guritz 3; Johnsen 6; Morrison 1; Nolting 3; Ohl 4. Digs: Christians 5; Diggins 3; Doiel 2; Johnsen 5; Lake 2; Morrison 6; Ohl 1; Thompson 4 Blocks: Guritz 1; Johnsen 1; Nolting 2; Ohl 1. Lo-Ma Record: (0-1 WIC), 11-5.
