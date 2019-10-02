Panthers top Lady Reds in WIC battle
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Logan-Magnolia finished with 11 ace serves giving the Panthers the edge against Missouri Valley on Sept. 26 in Western Iowa Conference play at Missouri Valley.
Lo-Ma’s Kylie Morrison finished with 22 digs, five kills and one block. Emme Lake added 15 digs, while Emilie Thompson and Alexis Christians added 10 digs apiece. Olivia Diggins added 13 kills. This was the Panthers 10th straight regular season victory.
Missouri Valley’s Lauren Austin had a career high 31 digs, while Ella Myler added 13 digs. Patricia Bostwick added nine kills and 10 digs, while Maya Contreraz added four aces, 14 digs and eight kills.
Up Next: The Lady Reds (2-2 WIC, 11-12) will host Treynor on Oct. 3, Tri-Center on Oct. 8, and be at Underwood on Oct. 10. Logan-Magnolia (3-1, 14-5) will be at Underwood on Oct. 3, host IKM-Manning on Oct. 8, and be at Audubon on Oct. 10 to wrap up Western Iowa Conference regular season play.
VB: 9-26-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 22, 16, 25, 18 Logan-Magnolia 25, 25, 18, 25
MV Stats
Serving: Lauren Austin 8-9; Patricia Bostwick 6-8; Maya Contreraz 19-21 (4 aces); Brianna Ladd 7-7 (1); Ella Myler 13-14 (1); Carlie Winchester 2-2; Megan Winchester 10-14. Set Assists: Maya Contreraz 17; Brianna Ladd 3; C. Winchester 5. Kills: Bostwick 9; Contreraz 8; Ava Hilts 5; Ladd 2; Myler 1; C. Winchester 1; M. Winchester 5. Digs: Austin 31; Bostwick 10; Contreraz 14; Ava Hilts 3; Payton Hilts 8; Emma Jimmerson 2; Ladd 1; Chloe Larsen 1; Ella Myler 13; C. Winchester 8; M. Winchester 8. Blocks: A. Hilts 1; Ladd 1; M. Winchester 1. MV Record: (2-2 WIC), 11-12.
Lo-Ma Stats
Serving: Ashley Christians 5-7; Ashlyn Doiel 14-14 (2 aces); Jaice Johnsen 14-14; Emme Lake 17-17 (2); Kylie Morrison 19-19 (2); Courtney Ohl 13-16 (2); Emilie Thompson 12-14 (3). Set Assists: Olivia Diggins 2; Doiel 13; Johnsen 1; Lake 22; Morrison 1; Ruby Nolting 1; Thompson 1. Kills: Diggins 13; Guritz 5; Johnsen 2; Morrison 5; Nolting 9; Ohl 6; Thompson 2. Digs: Christians 10; Diggins 8; Doiel 5; Guritz 6; Johnsen 8; Lake 15; Morrison 22; Nolting 2; Ohl 6; Thompson 10. Blocks: Johnsen 1; Morrison 1; Ohl 1; Thompson 1. Lo-Ma Record: (3-1 WIC), 14-5.
