Lo-Ma nets third place finish in WIC
Logan-Magnolia wrapped up a third place finish with a three-set sweep at Audubon in Western Iowa Conference play on Thursday in Audubon.
Olivia Diggins finished with nine kills, two digs and one block for the Panthers. Kylie Morrison added nine digs, six kills and one block. Emme Lake set up the front row with 19 assists.
VB: 10-10-2019 @ Audubon
Logan-Magnolia 25, 25, 25 Audubon 15, 10, 10
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 6-6; Macanna Guritz 9-9; Jaice Johnsen 11-12 (1 ace); Emme Lake 22-23 (2); Kylie Morrison 15-15 (1); Courtney Ohl 11-11 (2); Emilie Thompson 1-1. Set Assists: Ashley Christians 1; Olivia Diggins 2; Doiel 8; Johnsen 2; Lake 19; Thompson 1. Kills: Diggins 9; Johnsen 8; Lake 3; Morrison 9; Ruby Nolting 3; Ohl 3; Thompson 2. Digs: Christians 3; Diggins 2; Doiel 2; Guritz 3; Johnsen 10; Lake 1; Morrison 6; Ohl 3; Thompson 4. Blocks: Diggins 1; Johnsen 1; Morrison 1; Nolting 1; Ohl 1; Thompson 1. Lo-Ma Record: (6-2 WIC), 17-6.
WIC Tournament: Panthers edge Lady Vikes in five sets
#3 seed Logan-Magnolia went to the limit, and won their first five-set match of the season, edging #6 seed AHSTW on Monday night in Logan.
Kylie Morrison finished with nine kills, six digs and one block. Jaice Johnsen added 10 digs and eight kills.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (6-2, 18-6) will be in Western Iowa Conference tournament play on Thursday.
WIC Tournament VB: 10-14-2019 @ Logan
#3 Logan-Magnolia 22, 25, 21, 25, 15 #6 AHSTW 25, 21, 25, 21, 12
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 6-6; Courtney Ohl 11-11 (2 aces); Emilie Thompson 1-1; Emme Lake 22-23 (2); Jaice Johnsen 11-12 (1); Kylie Morrison 15-16 (1); Macanna Guritz 9-9. Set Assists: Ashley Christians 1; Doiel 8; Thompson 1; Lake 19; Johnsen 2; Olivia Diggins 2; . Kills: Ohl 3; Thompson 2; Lake 3; Johnsen 8; Morrison 9; Diggins 9; Ruby Nolting 3. Digs: Christians 3; Doiel 2; Ohl 3; Thompson 4; Lake 6; Johnsen 10; Morrison 6; Guritz 3; Diggins 2. Blocks: Ohl 1; Thompson 1; Johnsen 1; Morrison 1; Diggins 1; Nolting 1. Lo-Ma Record: (6-2 WIC), 18-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.