Lo-Ma stops state-rated Riverside
Logan-Magnolia’s strong overall play on both sides of the net led to a three-set sweep over Class 1A, #13 Riverside in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night in Logan.
The Panthers completed 75-79 (95 percent) serves on the evening, with Jaice Johnsen leading the way with four aces. Ashley Christians finished with 11 digs, while Emilie Thompson and Macanna Guritz added three blocks apiece.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (2-1 WIC, 13-5) will host Tri-Center on Oct. 1, and travel to Underwood on Oct. 3 as Western Iowa Conference play continues.
VB, 9-23-2019 @ Logan
Logan-Magnolia 25, 25, 25 Riverside 15, 16, 22
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 11-12 (1 ace); Jaice Johnsen 10-10 (4); Emme Lake 9-10; Kylie Morrison 17-17; Courtney Ohl 13-15; Emilie Thompson 15-15. Set Assists: Doiel 8; Lake 13; Morrison 1; Ruby Nolting 2. Kills: Macanna Guritz 5; Johnsen 8; Morrison 5; Nolting 1; Ohl 3; Thompson 4. Digs: Ashley Christians 11; Doiel 5; Guritz 2; Johnsen 4; Lake 4; Morrison 8; Nolting 2; Ohl 2; Thompson 4. Blocks: Guritz 3; Johnsen 1; Morrison 1; Thompson 3. Lo-Ma Record: (2-1 WIC), 13-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.