Panthers knock off Eagles
Logan-Magnolia picked up a four set win over Underwood in Western Iowa Conference play on Oct. 3 at Underwood.
“Grit and guts is how I’ll describe that,” stated Panthers Coach Faith Bruck. “We didn’t panic, played with poise, and found ways to win the final three sets. They displayed that tough mentality it takes to win in those type of environments.”
Jaice Johnsen finished with 10 kills and eight digs, while Courtney Ohl added nine kills, eight digs, and one block.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (4-2, 15-6) will be at Audubon on Thursday to wrap up Western Iowa Conference regular season play. The WIC Tournament pairings will be released on Oct. 11, and the first round of tournament play will be on Monday, Oct. 14
VB: 10-3-2019 @ Underwood
Logan-Magnolia 13, 25, 25, 25 Underwood 25, 22, 21, 22
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 15-17 (2 aces); Macanna Guritz 10-11 (2); Jaice Johnsen 14-15 (1); Emme Lake 13-13; Kylie Morrison 13-13; Courtney Ohl 20-21 (5); Emilie Thompson 3-4. Set Assists: Doiel 17; Johnsen 1; Lake 17; Morrison 1; Ruby Nolting 1. Kills: Olivia Diggins 5; Guritz 2; Johnsen 10; Morrison 5; Nolting 3; Ohl 9; Thompson 3. Digs: Ashley Christians 10; Diggins 7; Doiel 8; Guritz 5; Johnsen 8; Lake 7; Morrison 12; Nolting 4; Ohl 8; Thompson 6. Blocks: Morrison 2; Ohl 1; Thompson 1. Lo-Ma Record: (4-2 WIC), 15-6.
