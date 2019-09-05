Lo-Ma takes two in home opener
Logan-Magnolia took a pair of wins in their home opener on Tuesday night, sweeping both Heartland Christian and West Harrison.
The Panthers were strong behind the service line, missing just 10 serves the entire night. Lo-Ma had 10 aces against Heartland Christian, and added another 10 aces against West Harrison.
West Harrison earned a split on the evening. The Hawkeyes had 15 kills and eight blocks against Heartland Christian. They added 18 digs and 11 blocks against the Panthers.
Up next: Logan-Magnolia (2-0) will be at the Cyclone Invitational in Harlan on Saturday, and host Treynor on Sept. 9 to begin Western Iowa Conference play. West Harrison (1-1) will be at the Woodbine JV Tournament on Saturday. They host Whiting on Sept. 5, and travel to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Sept. 10.
Logan-Magnolia 25, 25 Heartland Christian 14, 18
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 14-14 (2 aces); Jaice Johnsen 7-8 (1); Emme Lake 4-4 (1); Kylie Morrison 9-10 (1); Courtney Ohl 7-9 (3); Emilie Thompson 8-8 (2). Set Assists: Doiel 12; Lake 5; Shannon Troxel 1. Kills: Ashley Christians 1; Macanna Guritz 1; Johnsen 4; Morrison 9; Ohl 2; Thompson 2; Troxel 3. Digs: Christians 2; Doiel 5; Johnsen 5; Morrison 1; Ohl 1; Thompson 2; Troxel 1. Blocks: Johnsen 1; Morrison 3. Lo-Ma Record: 1-0.
West Harrison 25, 25 Heartland Christian 15, 21
Serving: Maren Evans 13-13; Chloe Gilgen 16-16 (4 aces); Katie Gore 8-8; Haley Koch 4-4 (1); Madison Lautrup 6-7 (1); Joslynn Thomas 6-7; Set Assists: Evans 3; Gilgen 1; Gore 9; Koch 1. Kills: Evans 1; Gilgen 7; Gore 1; Koch 1; Lautrup 5. Digs: Evans 4; Gore 1; Koch 3; Thomas 6. Blocks: Evans 2; Gilgen 3; Gore 1; Koch 2. WH Record: 1-0.
Logan-Magnolia 25, 25 West Harrison 18, 13
Lo-Ma Stats
Serving: Christians 6-7; Doiel 7-8 (2 aces); Johnsen 4-5; Lake 6-6 (1); Morrison 15-15 (4); Ohl 3-5; Thompson 9-10 (3). Set Assists: Doiel 10; Lake 11; Ruby Nolting 1; Troxel 1. Kills: Guritz 3; Johnsen 7; Morrison 3; Nolting 3; Ohl 7; Troxel 2. Digs: Christians 4; Guritz 3; Johnsen 2; Morrison 6; Ohl 1; Thompson 3; Troxel 1. Blocks: Nolting 1. Lo-Ma Record: 2-0.
WH Stats
Serving: Evans 7-7 (1 ace); Gilgen 9-11 (2); Gore 5-5; Koch 1-1; Lautrup 5-7; Thomas 3-5. Set Assists: Evans 1; Gore 2. Kills: Gilgen 4; Lautrup 1. Digs: Evans 5; Gilgen 3; Gore 1; Koch 3; Thomas 6. Blocks: Evans 2; Gilgen 5; Koch 2; Kayla Lynch 2. WH Record: 1-1.
