Panther girls start season at 4-4
Lo-Ma tops West Monona
Logan-Magnolia picked up their third win of the season with a 3-1 win over West Monona on Aug. 29 in Logan.
Jaice Johnsen finished with six kills, eight digs, and three ace serves for the Panthers. Kylie Morrison added 10 digs and six kills.
VB: 8-29-2019 @ Logan
Logan-Magnolia 25, 15, 25, 25 West Monona 16, 25, 19, 21
Serving: Ashley Christians 9-9; Ashlyn Doiel 16-17 (1 ace); Macanna Guritz 10-10 (2); Jaice Johnsen 8-8 (3); Emme Lake 10-11 (1); Kylie Morrison 12-12; Ruby Nolting 1-1; Courtney Ohl 11-13 (1); Emilie Thompson 12-12. Set Assists: Doiel 2; Lake 20; Morrison 1. Kills: Doiel 1; Guritz 3; Johnsen 6; Lake 1; Morrison 6; Nolting 9; Ohl 6; Thompson 4. Digs: Christians 12; Doiel 3; Guritz 1; Johnsen 8; Lake 4; Morrison 10; Thompson 6. Blocks: Guritz 2; Johnsen 1; Morrison 2; Thompson 1. Lo-Ma Record: 3-0.
Panthers go 1-4 at Cyclone Invite
Logan-Magnolia finished with one win at the Cyclone Invitational on Aug. 31 in Harlan. The Panther victory came in the final set of the day when they edged Treynor in three sets.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (4-4) will host Treynor on Sept. 9, be at Correctionville on Sept. 10, and at the Spartan Invitational in Onawa on Sept. 14.
VB: 8-31-2019 @ Harlan
Logan-Magnolia 6, 7 CB Abraham Lincoln 21, 21
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 3-3; Macanna Guritz 2-2; Emme Lake 4-4; Kylie Morrison 1-1; Courtney Ohl 1-2; Emilie Thompson 1-2. Set Assists: Ashley Christians 1; Doiel 2; Lake 3. Kills: Morrison 1; Nolting 2; Ohl 2; Thompson 1. Digs: Christians 2; Guritz 3; Lake 2; Morrison 2; Ohl 1; Thompson 3. Blocks: Guritz 1; Thompson 1. Lo-Ma Record: 3-1.
Logan-Magnolia 21, 14 East Sac County 23, 21
Serving: Christians 1-1; Doiel 5-5 (1); Guritz 6-6; Jaice Johnsen 2-2; Lake 3-3 (1); Morrison 7-7 (3); Nolting 1-1; Ohl 7-8 (1); Thompson 3-4; Shannon Troxel 1-1. Set Assists: Doiel 8; Lake 5. Kills: Guritz 1; Johnsen 2; Morrison 3; Ohl 2; Thompson 6; Troxel 3. Digs: Christians 4; Doiel 4; Johnsen 1; Lake 2; Morrison 2; Ohl 2; Thompson 1. Blocks: Morrison 2; Thompson 1. Lo-Ma Record: 3-2.
Logan-Magnolia 17, 16 Glenwood 21, 21
Serving: Christians 1-1; Doiel 4-5; Johnsen 8-8; Lake 8-9; Morrison 3-3; Ohl 6-6; Thompson 5-5. Set Assists: Doiel 5; Lake 9. Kills: Guritz 1; Johnsen 6; Morrison 2; Nolting 4; Ohl 1; Troxel 1. Digs: Christians 1; Doiel 1; Johnsen 4; Lake 3; Morrison 4; Ohl 1; Thompson 6. Blocks: Morrison 1; Ohl 1. Lo-Ma Record: 3-3.
Logan-Magnolia 19, 18 CB St. Albert 21, 21
Serving: Doiel 7-7; Guritz 9-10 (1 ace); Lake 4-4; Morrison 4-5 (1); Ohl 8-11 (1); Thompson 6-6. Set Assists: Doiel 6; Lake 6. Kills: Guritz 1; Johnsen 1; Morrison 3; Nolting 2; Ohl 4; Thompson 4. Digs: Christians 3; Doiel 2; Guritz 2; Lake 6; Morrison 7; Nolting 1; Ohl 2; Thompson 5. Blocks: Morrison 2; Nolting 2. Lo-Ma Record: 3-4.
Logan-Magnolia 21, 14, 15 Treynor 16, 21, 11
Serving: Christians 4-6; Doiel 7-7; Guritz 9-9 (1 ace); Lake 2-2; Morrison 8-9 (1); Ohl 19-20 (5); Thompson 1-1; Troxel 2-2. Set Assists: Christians 1; Doiel 18; Guritz 1; Lake 2; Ohl 1. Kills: Doiel 1; Guritz 5; Morrison 5; Nolting 3; Ohl 4; Thompson 6; Troxel 1. Digs: Christians 10; Doiel 5; Guritz 2; Lake 1; Morrison 6; Nolting 1; Ohl 9; Thompson 5; Troxel 3. Blocks: Guritz 1; Nolting 1; Thompson 1. Lo-Ma Record: 4-4.
