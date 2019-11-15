2019 Lo-Ma Panther JV Volleyball Recap
submitted by the high school coaches
The Logan-Magnolia Freshman and JV volleyball teams worked hard to improve this season. The freshman team consisted of Megan Jones (setter), Jasmine Lease (middle), Greylan Hornbeck (outside), Mackenna Bucksbee (right side), Emma Perkins (outside), Lilly Rule (middle), and when needed, Cara Ohl and Kattie Troxel.
The junior-varsity team consisted of Kali Collins, Brooke Mether, Cara Ohl, Audrey Roden, Kattie Troxel, Alyx Wohlers, Sammi Yoder, and, when possible, Emma Perkins.
The Freshman group played five games this season ending with a winning record of 3-2. While playing Treynor, the team ended set one 21-17. Unfortunately, Treynor came back in sets two and three, winning 21-15 and 15-9. Hornbeck played a very steady back row throughout the season, and Treynor’s game was no different. Lease took the front line into her own hands and drove the ball to the floor on her attacks. Taking care of Missouri Valley in two, the Panthers won 25-23 and 25-12. Jones stepped into a new position this season and used this game to work on her own offensive game. Multiple dumps and attacks from the new setter led to countless kills on the night. IKM-Manning was another win for Lo-Ma. As manager Abby Leonard put it, “the team had jazzy hits and good attitudes” helping them take the Wolves in three. The team had eight aces on the night, including 4-8 from Bucksbee who provided countless aces throughout the season.
AHSTW was another big night for the Panthers, as they fought to win in two sets 21-16 and 21-13. Starting behind in the first set, Perkins pulled out a string of serves to get the Panthers tied back up. Perkins was a solid player in the front and back row stepping up to take care of plays when the team needed a point in every game this season. Ohl also took care of business against the Vikings, playing an unconventional middle hitter position in this game. In both sets, every swing turned into a kill. The Logan-Magnolia freshman team went on to play the Audubon Wheelers’s JV team for the last game of the year. The Wheelers took the Panthers in three very close sets. This game, Kattie Troxel stepped into help. Just as she plays on the JV team, she dominated the outside hitting position as one of our main go-to hitters and hustlers on the floor.
On the JV team, juniors Mether and Roden utilized their leadership skills as two of the team’s captains. Mether’s teammates were ecstatic to have her back on the team and injury-free for the entire season, as she worked hard as a middle hitter to enhance where she left off as a freshman. Roden, who previously benefited the team as a utility player, was able to find a more consistent position on the floor this year, hitting a sharp angle from the right side. The third team captain was Yoder, who led the team from the back row as libero. Her defensive skills were the strongest on the team and were recognized when she was named to the All-Tournament team at the Lo-Ma JV Tournament.
Another nominee to the All-Tournament team was freshman Troxel, whose teammates consistently identified her as one of the hardest workers on the court, prompting her to receive the Lo-Ma Volleyball Hustle Award. Troxel’s strong sets and powerful kills allowed her to move freely between the outside and setter positions. Another outside hitter for the Panthers was sophomore Collins, who debuted last year as a defensive specialist and played all the way around the court this year. Collins progressed dramatically in the back row, enabling her to receive the Lo-Ma Volleyball Most Improved Award.
Another vastly improved sophomore was Wohlers, who moved to the role as a middle hitter. Wohlers was a continuous threat from the middle, refining her quicks and her front-row defense as one of the most consistent players. A strong hitter for the team was freshman Ohl, who received reps on the outside and also fulfilled duties assisting as setter. Her forceful attacks from both the service line and front line led to many aces and kills throughout the season, and her great hands produced a bulk of the assists this year. Perkins also joined the JV team whenever possible, lending a hand, showing promise in both the front and back row on the outside. Her breakthrough skills and vocal leadership clearly earned her the Lo-Ma Volleyball Most Improved Award.
A majority of the team even continued to stay during the Varsity’s postseason, serving as a practice squad and pushing their varsity teammates to success. Especially striking is that the Lo-Ma Volleyball Player of the Week was awarded to Freshmen or JV athletes seven out of nine times, as nominated by their teammates and coaches.
Coach Faith Bruck and Coach Bailey Krueger noted the tremendous improvement these girls showed throughout the entire season was incredibly evident.
