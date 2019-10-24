Eagles top Panthers in WIC Tourney final
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
It was not the ending they wanted, but it was a week they will never forget. The third-seeded Panthers came up short in a three set loss to fourth-seeded Underwood in the title match of the Western Iowa Conference Tournament in Missouri Valley on Thursday night.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of these girls and their effort they played with, not only tonight and this week, but the entire season,” stated Panthers Coach Faith Bruck. “Underwood had a formidable blocking scheme, and we couldn’t penetrate it.”
The Panthers advanced to their first WIC Tournament final since joining the league in 2013. Lo-Ma saw its five game win streak come to an end, but they have won 17 of their last 19 matches as they enter next week’s Regional Tournaments.
“I like the confidence we developed last week, as we’re really starting to gel as a team,” Bruck concluded. “A new season starts next week, so we’ll be fine-tuning a few offensive and defensive schemes as we prep for the post-season.”
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (6-2, 19-7) will open up the Class 2A Regional Tournament play on Monday, Oct. 28, beginning at 7 p.m. in Logan.
VB: WIC Tournament Finals: 10-17-2019 @ Missouri Valley
#4 Underwood 25, 25, 25 #3 Logan-Magnolia 22, 20, 15
Serving: Ashlyn Doiel 8-8 (1 ace); Macanna Guritz 1-1; Jaice Johnsen 7-7; Emme Lake 8-9; Kylie Morrison 11-12 (1); Courtney Ohl 14-16 (2); Emilie Thompson 9-9. Set Assists: Olivia Diggins 1; Doiel 6; Johnsen 1; Lake 9; Ruby Nolting 1. Kills: Ashley Christians 1; Diggins 5; Guritz 2; Johnsen 3; Morrison 4; Nolting 2; Ohl 4. Digs: Christians 6; Diggins 3; Doiel 4; Guritz 3; Johnsen 15; Lake 5; Morrison 8; Ohl 4; Thompson 4. Blocks: Diggins 1; Morrison 1. Lo-Ma Record: (6-2 WIC), 19-7.
2019 WIC Volleyball Tournament Recap
First Round, 10-14-2019
(8) IKM-Manning 25, 15, 25, 25 – (9) Audubon 20, 25, 17, 15
(1) Treynor 25, 25, 25 – (9) IKM-Manning 12, 12, 17
(4) Underwood 25, 25, 25 – (5) Riverside 16, 22, 21
(2) Tri-Center 25, 25, 25 – (7) Missouri Valley 15, 10, 18
(3) Logan-Magnolia 22, 25, 21, 25, 15 – (6) AHSTW 25, 21, 25, 21, 12
Semifinals, 10-15-2019
(4) Underwood 25, 26, 28, 25 - (1) Treynor 21, 24, 30, 16
(3) Logan-Magnolia 25, 25, 25 – (2) Tri-Center 23, 8, 16
Finals, 10-17-2019
Conolation: (2) Tri-Center 19, 25, 25, 18, 15 – (1) Treynor 25, 21, 22, 25, 13
Championship: (4) Underwood 25, 25, 25 – (3) Logan-Magnolia 22, 20, 15
Underwood’s first WIC Tournament title since 2013.
