Lady Vikes top Lady Reds
Missouri Valley stayed close, but came up short in a three-set loss at AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night in Avoca.
Ella Myler finished the night with 14 digs, eight kills and one ace. Megan Winchester added five kills and three digs, and Patricia Bostwick added seven digs and five kills.
Up Next: The Lady Reds (2-1 WIC, 11-11) will be at Riverside on Oct. 1, and host Treynor on Oct. 3.
VB: 9-24-2019 @ Avoca
Missouri Valley 21, 17, 18 AHSTW 25, 25, 25
Serving: Lauren Austin 4-4; Patricia Bostwick 7-9; Maya Contreraz 9-9; Brianna Ladd 6-6; Ella Myler 13-14 (1 ace); Carlie Winchester 3-3; Megan Winchester 10-10. Set Assists: Contreraz 13; C. Winchester 3. Kills: Austin 1; Bostwick 5; Contreraz 1; Ava Hilts 1; Chloe Larsen 1; Myler 8; M. Winchester 5. Digs: Austin 5; Bostwick 7; Contreraz 11; A. Hilts 1; Payton Hilts 3; Emma Jimmerson 2; Ladd 2; Larsen 1; Myler 14; C. Winchester 5; M. Winchester 3. Blocks: Larsen 1. MV Record: (2-1 WIC), 11-11.
