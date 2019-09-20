Lady Reds sweep Wheelers in WIC
Missouri Valley pulled out a three-set victory in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night at Audubon.
Maya Contreraz completed 24-24 behind the service line while adding on ace. Megan Winchester finished with 12 kills and three digs. Lauren Austin added 15 digs.
Up Next: The Lady Reds (2-0 WIC, 8-8) will be at the Hawkeye Invitational in Mondamin on Saturday, at AHSTW on Sept. 24, and host Logan-Magnolia on Sept. 26.
VB: 9-14-2019 @ Audubon
Missouri Valley 25, 25, 25 Audubon 19, 23, 23
Serving: Lauren Austin 5-7; Patricia Bostwick 5-9; Maya Contreraz 24-24 (1 ace); Brianna Ladd 1-3; Ella Myler 12-13 (1); Carlie Winchester 4-4; Megan Winchester 10-12. Set Assists: Contreraz 14; Ava Hilts 1; Brianna Ladd 3; Ella Myler 1; Carlie Winchester 12. Kills: Patricia Bostwick 8; Contreraz 5; A. Hilts 3; Payton Hilts 1; Ladd 2; Myler 2; M. Winchester 12. Digs: Austin 15; Bostwick 3; Contreraz 18; A. Hilts 1; P. Hilts 4; Emma Jimmerson 4; Ladd 3; Chloe Larsen 1; Myler 10; C. Winchester 7; M. Winchester 3. Blocks: Contreraz 2; M. Winchester 2. MV Record: (2-0 WIC), 8-8.
