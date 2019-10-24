Lady Reds go 2-1 in WIC Consolation
Missouri Valley earned two wins in three chances at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament consolation finals on Thursday night in Oakland
The Lady Reds recorded their 13th win of the season with wins over Audubon and IKM-Manning.
Up Next: The Lady Reds (2-6 WIC, 13-22) started Regional Tournament play on Tuesday night in Onawa.
VB: WIC Tournament, Consolation: 10-17-19 @ Oakland
#7 Missouri Valley 7, 9 #5 Riverside 21, 21
Serving: Patricia Bostwick 2-3; Maya Contreraz 3-3; Addi Huegli 2-2; Brianna Ladd 1-2; Ella Myler 4-4; Megan Winchester 0-2. Set Assists: Contreraz 1; Carlie Winchester 2. Kills: Bostwick 2; Chloe Larsen 1; Myler 1. Digs: Lauren Austin 1; Contreraz 1; Huegli 8; Larsen 1; Myler 7. Blocks: M. Winchester 1. MV Record: (2-6 WIC), 11-22.
#7 Missouri Valley 21, 21 #9 Audubon 9, 11
Serving: Bostwick 4-4; Contreraz 8-8 (1 ace); Huegli 5-6; Emma Jimmerson 0-1; Brianna Ladd 1-1; Myler 7-8 (2); C. Winchester 3-3; M. Winchester 9-10 (1). Set Assists: Contreraz 3; Ava Hilts 1; Huegli 1; C. Winchester 2. Kills: Bostwick 2; Contreraz 1; A. Hilts 1; Ladd 1; M. Winchester 2. Digs: Bostwick 1; Contreraz 2; Huegli 3; Jimmerson 2; Ladd 2; Myler 4. Blocks: None. MV Record: (2-6 WIC), 12-22.
#7 Missouri Valley 21, 15, 15 #8 IKM-Manning 15, 21, 13
Serving: Bostwick 7-10; Contreraz 6-7; Huegli 9-10 (1 ace); Ladd 2-3; Myler 6-6; C. Winchester 1-1; M. Winchester 12-14 (3). Set Assists: Contreraz 11; Ladd 1; C. Winchester 7. Kills: Bostwick 3; Contreraz 4; A. Hilts 1; Ladd 4; Larsen 1; Myler 4; M. Winchester 3. Digs: Bostwick 6; Contreraz 6; A. Hilts 2; Payton Hilts 9; Huegli 8; Larsen 2; Myler 6; C. Winchester 8; M Winchester 4. Blocks: Contreraz 1; M. Winchester 1. MV Record: (2-6 WIC), 13-22.
