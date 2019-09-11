Lady Reds open at 1-2
Missouri Valley scored one win in three chances at the Sioux City North triangular on Sept. 5 at Sioux City North.
VB: 9-5-19 @ Sioux City North
Missouri Valley 15, 10 SC North 21, 21
Serving: Lauren Austin 2-3; Patricia Bostwick 0-1; Maya Contreraz 4-5; Payton Hilts 2-2; Emma Jimmerson 1-1; Brianna Ladd 4-5; Ella Myler 1-1; Megan Winchester 6-7. Set Assists: Austin 1; Contreraz 6; Jimmerson 1; Ladd 1. Kills: Contreraz 2; Hilts 1; Ladd 1; Myler 3; Winchester 3. Digs: Austin 6; Contreraz 7; Jimmerson 2; Myler 2. Blocks: Contreraz 1; Chloe Larsen 2; Myler 1. MV Record: 0-1.
Missouri Valley 21, 9, 11 West Monona 13, 21, 15
Serving: Austin 4-4 (1 ace); Bostwick 5-5; Contreraz 8-11 (1); Hilts 2-2; Jimmerson 2-2; Ladd 4-5 (2); Myler 4-5; Winchester 4-5. Set Assists: Contreraz 8; Ladd 1; Carlie Winchester 5. Kills: Austin 1; Bostwick 3; Contreraz 1; Ladd 1; Larsen 3; Myler 1; M. Winchester 5. Digs: Austin 9; Contreraz 2; Hilts 3; Jimmerson 1; Larsen 3; Myler 5; C. Winchester 2; M. Winchester 2. Blocks: Ladd 1; Larsen 2. MV Record: 0-2.
Missouri Valley 21, 21 MVAOCOU 13, 8
Serving: Austin 4-4 (1 ace); Bostwick 1-2; Contreraz 11-11 (4); Hilts 1-1; Jimmerson 1-1 (1); Ladd 10-11 (1); Myler 8-8; M. Winchester 4-4 (1). Set Assists: Contreraz 5; Ladd 1; C. Winchester 1. Kills: Austin 1; Bostwick 1; Contreraz 1; Ladd 1; Myler 1; M. Winchester 4. Digs: Austin 4; Contreraz 1; Jimmerson 3; Myler 1; C. Winchester 2. Blocks: Larsen 1; Myler 1. MV Record: 1-2.
