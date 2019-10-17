Eagles tip Lady Reds in WIC finale
Missouri Valley could not overcome the slow starts in a three-set loss at Underwood in the Western Iowa Conference regular season finale on Oct. 10.
Addi Huegli finished with a team high 13 digs, and Chloe Larsen added a team high three blocks.
Up Next: The Lady Reds (2-6 WIC, 11-20) will be in Western Iowa Conference tournament play on Thursday. They open up Class 2A Regional Tournament play at West Monona on Oct. 22 in Onawa.
VB: 10-10-19 @ Underwood
Missouri Valley 10, 15, 15 Underwood 25, 25, 25
Serving: Patricia Bostwick 7-7; Maya Contreraz 5-6; Ava Hilts 1-3; Addi Huegli 8-10; Brianna Ladd 3-3; Ella Myler 9-9; Carlie Winchester 1-2. Set Assists: Maya Contreraz 5; Brianna Ladd 1; Carlie Winchester 4. Kills: Contreraz 2; Ava Hilts 2; Payton Hilts 1; Ladd 2; Chloe Larsen 2; Myler 1. Digs: Lauren Austin 2; Bostwick 3; Contreraz 8; A. Hilts 6; P. Hilts 5; Huegli 13; Ladd 2; Larsen 1; Myler 6; C. Winchester 3. Blocks: Bostwick 1; Contreraz 1; A. Hilts 1; Ladd 1; Larsen 3. MV Record: (2-6 WIC), 11-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.