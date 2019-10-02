Hawkeyes rally past Lady Bulldogs
West Harrison rallied from a two-set deficit to pull off a five-set win over Boyer Valley on Sept. 26 in Rolling Valley Conference action.
This was the Hawkeyes first win over Boyer Valley since 2012, and gave them their 10th win of the season. This was the Hawkeyes second five-set win of the season.
Chloe Gilgen finished with 17 kills, 20 digs, and a block. Haley Koch added 18 digs and two blocks, while Madison Lautrup added three aces and 11 digs.
Up Next: West Harrison (3-2 RVC, 10-10) will be at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Thursday. The junior varsity will finish the week at the Lo-Ma Jr. Varsity Invite on Saturday in Logan. The Hawkeyes will finish up the regular season on Oct. 8 when they host Woodbine.
VB: 9-26-2019 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 17, 14, 25, 25, 15 Boyer Valley 25, 25, 17, 19, 11
Serving: Maren Evans 26-26; Chloe Gilgen 26-29 (7 aces); Kenna Heisterkamp 20-20 (3); Haley Koch 9-10; Madison Lautrup 16-17 (3); Joslynn Thomas 7-7. Set Assists: Evans 16; Koch 3. Kills: Gilgen 17; Lanie Gustafson 3; Koch 1; Kayla Lynch 2. Digs: Evans 6; Gilgen 20; Heisterkamp 3; Koch18; Lautrup 11; Lynch 5; Thomas 6. Blocks: Gilgen 1; Gustafson 1; Koch 2; Lautrup 1; Lynch 2. WH Record: (3-2 RVC), 10-10.
Junior Varsity: WH 10, 15 Boyer Valley 21, 21
Completed Serves: Zoe Etter 7; Madison Lautrup 6; Kenna Heisterkamp 4; Grace Thomas 3; Kayla Lynch 2. Sets: Etter 4. Digs: Heisterkamp 8; Kills: Lautrup 1; Gustafson 3.
Freshmen: WH 2, 10, 9 Boyer Valley 21, 21, 15
Completed Serves: Lily Flint 2 (1 ace); Madison Johnson 2; Maggie Wolter 4 (2); Lily Gustafson 3; Grace Thomas 3 (2). Set Assists: Lily Flint 2. Digs: Grace Wallis 4. Kills: Wallis 1.
