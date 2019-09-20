Hawkeyes hold off Rockets in five
West Harison held off Paton-Churdan in five sets, as the Hawkeyes recorded their first Rolling Valley Conference victory on Tuesday.
Chloe Gilgen finished with 21 kills, 23 digs and added two blocks. Joslynn Thomas added 20 digs.
Up Next: West Harrison (1-1 RVC, 5-7) will host the Hawkeye Invitational on Saturday. Next week, the Hawkeyes will be at Anita on Sept. 24, and host Boyer Valley on Sept. 26.
VB, 9-17-2019 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 25, 26, 21, 23, 15 Paton-Churdan 17, 24, 25, 25, 11
Serving: Maren Evans 15-15; Chloe Gilgen 19-21 (3 aces); Kenna Heisterkamp 22-22 (1); Haley Koch 23-25 (3); Madison Lautrup 20-22; Joslynn Thomas 10-10 (1). Set Assists: Evans 33; Heisterkamp 4; Koch 4; Thomas 1. Kills: Gilgen 21; Gustafson 7; Koch 9; Lautrup 8. Digs: Evans 12; Gilgen 23; Gustafson 2; Heisterkamp 4; Koch 17; Lautrup 9; Thomas 20. Blocks: Gilgen 2; Gustafson 1; Koch 3; Lautrup 1. WH Record: (1-1 RVC), 5-7.
JV Match Results
West Harrison 23, 21 Paton-Churdan 21, 18
Completed Serves, Aces: Zoe Etter 17 (4 aces); Maddie Lautrup 7 (2); Lanie Gustafson 5; Kenna Heisterkamp 2; Grace Thomas 5 (1); Maggie Wolter 9 (2); Lilly Gustafson 5 (1); Lily Flint 2; Grace Wallis 4 (1). Set Assists: Etter 3. Kills: Lan. Gustafson 4; Lautrup 2; Thomas 1. Digs: Heisterkamp 5; Flint 2.
Hawkeye Invitational to be held Saturday
The Hawkeye Volleyball Invitational will be held on Saturday.
Missouri Valley, Woodbine, AHSTW, Whiting, Thomas Jefferson, and West Harrison will battle it out in a round robin format beginning at 9 a.m. An All-Tournament team will be voted on by the coaches at the end of the meet.
Missouri Valley has won this tournament four straight years.
