Area standouts earn RVC net honors
WH’s Gilgen, BV’s Fokken and Neilsen land first team honors
A total of 12 area individuals earned Rolling Valley All-Conference volleyball honors released earlier this week.
West Harrison’s Chloe Gilgen and Boyer Valley’s Jessica Fokken and Katelyn Neilsen secured first team honors. West Harrison’s Haley Koch, Woodbine’s Alexa Steinkuehler and Boyer Valley’s Taylor Klein earned spots on the second team.
Boyer Valley’s Abbie Miller and Leah Cooper, West Harrison’s Joslynn Thomas and Maren Evans, and Woodbine’s Grace Moores and Whitney Kuhlmann secured honorable mention status.
2019 Rolling Valley All-Conference Volleyball
First Team
Talia Schon, Glidden-Ralston, sr.; Alexa Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard, jr.; Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va, Jr.; Chloe Gilgen, West Harrison, sr.; Katelyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley, jr.; Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan, jr.; Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston, jr.; Cora McAllister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, sr.; Jessica Fokken, Boyer Valley, sr.; Cassidy Baker, Coon Rapids-Bayard, jr.
Second Team
Kimberly Daily, Glidden-Ralston, jr.; Lexie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard, sr.; Leslie Luft, Ar-We-Va, sr.; Haley Koch, West Harrison, jr.; Taylor Klein, Boyer Valley, sr.; Alexa Steinkuehler, Woodbine, jr.; Erin Irlmeier, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, sr.; Jozie Lett, C-A-M, sr., Hannah Whitver, Glidden-Ralston, sr.; Alaya Betts, Coon Rapids-Bayard, jr.; Sara Schurke, Ar-We-Va, jr.; Ellie Schultes, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, sr.
Area Honorable Mentions
Boyer Valley: Abbie Miller (Sr.); Leah Cooper (Soph.).
West Harrison: Joslynn Thomas (Sr.); Maren Evans (Jr.).
Woodbine: Grace Moores (Jr.); Whitney Kuhlman (Soph.).
2019 Rolling Valley Conference – Final Standings
*^Glidden-Ralston 8-0 19-5
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-1 23-10
Ar-We-Va 5-3 9-14
Boyer Valley 4-4 18-14
West Harrison 4-4 14-15
Woodbine 3-5 6-24
Exira/EHK 3-5 6-23
Paton-Churdan 2-6 7-16
C-A-M 0-8 10-22
*2019 RVC Regular Season Champions
^2019 RVC Tournament Champions
