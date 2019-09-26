Hawkeyes net runner-up honors at WH Invite
Wildcats trip up Hawkeyes in four
Glidden-Ralston edged West Harrison in four sets on Sept. 19 in Rolling Valley Conference play in Mondamin.
Chloe Gilgen finished with 14 kills and 21 digs. Haley Koch added 14 kills and 14 digs, while Kayla Lynch added four digs and four blocks.
VB, 9-19-2019 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 20, 17, 26, 18 Glidden-Ralston 25, 25, 24, 25
Serving: Maren Evans 12-12; Chloe Gilgen 17-18 (1 ace); Kenna Heisterkamp 18-18 (1); Haley Koch 15-15; Madison Lautrup 10-14 (3); Joslynn Thomas 13-13 (1). Set Assists: Evans 25; Koch 4; Kayla Lynch 1. Kills: Evans 2; Gilgen 14; Lanie Gustafson 6; Koch 4; Lautrup 5; Lynch 1. Digs: Evans 15; Gilgen 21; Gustafson 1; Heisterkamp 3; Koch 14; Lautrup 7; Lynch 4; Thomas 13. Blocks: Evans 1; Gustafson 3; Koch 4; Lautrup 2; Lynch 4. WH Record: (1-2 RVC), 5-8.
JV Match Results
West Harrison 16, 12 Glidden-Ralston 21, 21
Completed Serves, Aces: Zoe Etter 7 (1 ace); Maddie Lautrup 3; Lanie Gustafson 3; Kenna Heisterkamp 8; Grace Thomas 3; Kayla Lynch 1. Set Assists: Etter 3; Thomas 1. Kills: Etter 2; Lautrup 1; Gustafson 1; Lynch 1.
WH takes runner-up at Hawkeye Invitational
West Harrison earned second place at their home invitational on Saturday in Mondamin. The Hawkeyes posted victories over Missouri Valley, Whiting and Woodbine. West Harrison, Missouri Valley, and Thomas Jefferson all posted three wins on the day, resulting in the three way tie for second place.
WH’s Chloe Gilgen and Haley Koch were both named to the All-Tournament team. Gilgen set the new single season school record for kills (155), and is currently on pace to break the career record.
Up Next: West Harrison (1-2 RVC, 8-10) will host Boyer Valley on Thursday. Next week, the Hawkeyes will be at Ar-We-Va on Oct. 1, and at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Oct. 3.
VB, Hawkeye Invitational, 9-21-2019 @ Mondamin
Final Team Standings: 1st) AHSTW 5-0; 2nd) West Harrison, Missouri Valley, Thomas Jefferson 3-2; 5th) Woodbine 1-4; 6th) Whiting 0-5.
All-Tournament Team: Kinsey Scheffler (AHSTW); Maya Contreraz (Missouri Valley); Elizabeth Elkins (Thomas Jefferson); Chloe Gilgen (West Harrison); Paige Osweiler (AHSTW); Ella Myler (Missouri Valley); Haley Koch (West Harrison); Torrie Rief (Thomas Jefferson); Kinszie Theeler (Whiting); Alexa Steinkuehler (Woodbine).
West Harrison 21, 19, 17 Missouri Valley 13, 21, 15
Serving: Maren Evans 19-20; Chloe Gilgen 17-18 (2 aces); Kenna Heisterkamp 6-6; Haley Koch 7-8 (1); Madison Lautrup 2-3; Joslynn Thomas 5-5. Set Assists: Evans 11; Gilgen 1; Koch 3; Kayla Lynch 1. Kills: Evans 1; Gilgen 10; Gustafson 2; Koch 4; Lautrup 1. Digs: Evans 11; Gilgen 3; Lanie Gustafson 1; Heisterkamp 1; Koch 9; Lautrup 6; Lynch 1; Thomas 11. Blocks: Koch 3; Lynch 2. WH Record: (1-2 RVC), 6-8.
West Harrison 18, 13 Thomas Jefferson 21, 21
Serving: Evans 4-5; Gilgen 8-8; Heisterkamp 4-4; Koch 9-9 (1 ace); Lautrup 3-5; Thomas 4-4. Set Assists: Evans 7; Gilgen 1; Koch 1. Kills: Gilgen 5; Gustafson 2; Koch 1; Lynch 1. Digs: Evans 4; Gilgen 5; Koch 10; Lautrup 5; Lynch 3; Thomas 3. Blocks: Koch 1; Lynch 2; Thomas 1. WH Record: (1-2 RVC), 6-9.
West Harrison 21, 22 Whiting 6, 20
Serving: Evans 17-17; Gilgen 2-4; Heisterkamp 4-4; Koch 8-10 (1 ace); Lautrup 9-9 (3); Thomas 0-1. Set Assists: Evans 10; Gustafson 1; Koch 5; Lynch 1. Kills: Gilgen 10; Gustafson 5; Koch 3; Lynch 1. Digs: Evans 3; Heisterkamp 1; Lautrup 2; Lynch 1; Thomas 4. Blocks: None. WH Record: (1-2 RVC), 7-9.
West Harrison 21, 21 Woodbine 12, 16
Serving: Evans 8-8 (1 ace); Gilgen 8-9 (3); Heisterkamp 5-6; Koch 7-7; Lautrup 5-6 (1); Thomas 7-7. Set Assists: Evans 9; Koch 3. Kills: Gilgen 5; Gustafson 3; Koch 1; Lautrup 1; Lynch 2. Digs: Evans 3; Gilgen 5; Koch 3; Lautrup 5; Lynch 7; Thomas 4. Blocks: Gilgen 1; Gustafson 2; Lynch 1. WH Record: (1-2 RVC), 8-9.
West Harrison 12, 15 AHSTW 21, 21
Serving: Evans 8-8; Gilgen 6-7 (1); Heisterkamp 2-2; Koch 3-3; Lautrup 2-3; Thomas 5-5.. Set Assists: Evans 3; Lynch 2; Thomas 1. Kills: Gilgen 3; Gustafson 2; Koch 1. Digs: Evans 6; Gilgen 8; Koch 1; Lautrup 2; Thomas 3. Blocks: Evans 1; Gilgen 2; Gustafson 2; Koch 2; Lynch 2. WH Record: (1-2 RVC), 8-10.
