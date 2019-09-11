Hawkeyes sweep Warriors in home opener
West Harrison picked up a three set sweep over Whiting in the volleyball home opener on Sept. 5 in Mondamin.
Maren Evans paced the Hawkeyes with five aces and five digs, while adding 10 assists. Joslynn Thomas and Haley Koch added six digs, while Chloe Gilgen and Kayla Lynch finished with one block apiece.
Up Next: West Harrison (3-2) will be at the Spartan Invitational in Onawa on Saturday. Next week, the Hawkeyes will host Paton-Churdan on Sept. 17, host Glidden-Ralston on Sept. 19, and host the Hawkeye Invitational on Sept. 21.
VB: 9-5-2019 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 25, 28, 25 Whiting 15, 26, 15
Serving: Maren Evans 28-29 (5 aces); Chloe Gilgen 15-19 (4); Kenna Heisterkamp 11-11 (2); Haley Koch 14-15 (3); Madison Lautrup 9-10 (2); Kayla Lynch 0-1; Joslynn Thomas 7-8. Set Assists: Evans 10; Gilgen 1; Heisterkamp 2. Kills: Gilgen 8; Koch 4; Lautrup 1; Lynch 4; Thomas 1. Digs: Evans 5; Gilgen 3; Koch 6; Lautrup 2; Lynch 2; Thomas 6. Blocks: Gilgen 1; Lynch 1. WH Record: 3-2.
