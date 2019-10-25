WH sweeps Whiting, Boyer Valley next
West Harrison took care of business with a three-set sweep over Whiting in the first round of the Class 1A Regional Tournament on Tuesday night in Mondamin.
West Harrison advances to face Rolling Valley Conference foe, Boyer Valley (17-13) in the Class 1A Quarterfinal Round on Monday, Oct. 28, in Mondamin. That winner advances to the Class 1A Semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. Albert in Council Bluffs. The Hawkeyes have seen the Lady Bulldogs four times this season, with Boyer Valley winning three of them.
West Harrison’s Chloe Gilgen led the way with 15 kills, 10 digs, and 10 ace serves for the Hawkeyes. Haley Koch added nine kills, eight digs and one block. Joslynn Thomas added nine digs, while Kayla Lynch and Lanie Gustafson added one block apiece.
Up Next: West Harrison (4-4 RVC, 14-14) started Class 1A Regional Volleyball Quarterfinals on Monday, Oct. 28, in Mondamin. The Hawkeyes’ 14th win of the season adds to their season total, which is a school record.
VB, Class 1A Regional Tournament: 10-22-2019 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 25, 25, 25 Whiting 18, 15, 18
Serving: Maren Evans 25-25 (3 aces); Chloe Gilgen 27-29 (10); Kenna Heisterkamp 8-8 (1); Haley Koch 9-10 (2); Madison Lautrup 14-15 (3); Joslynn Thomas 5-5. Set Assists: Evans 28; C. Gilgen 2; Koch 2. Kills: Evans 2; Gilgen 15; Lanie Gustafson 3; Koch 9; Lautrup 3; Kayla Lynch 3. Digs: Evans 3; Gilgen 10; Gustafson 1; Koch 8; Lautrup 5; Lynch 1; Joslynn Thomas 9. Blocks: Gustafson 1; Koch 1; Lynch 1. WH Record: (4-4 RVC), 14-14.
