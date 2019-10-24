Hawkeyes post 2-2 record at RVC tourney
West Harrison posted two wins at Saturday’s Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Coon Rapids, landing in the consolation finals and finishing in fourth place.
The Hawkeyes scored wins over Cumberland-Anita-Massena and Woodbine.
Up Next: West Harrison (4-4 RVC, 13-14) started Class 1A Regional Volleyball Tournament play on Tuesday night.
VB, RVC Tourney: 10-19-2019 @ Coon Rapids
West Harrison 15, 8 Boyer Valley 21, 21
Serving: Maren Evans 9-9 (1 ace); Chloe Gilgen 6-7; Kenna Heisterkamp 3-3; Haley Koch 3-4; Madison Lautrup 1-1; Joslynn Thomas 1-1. Set Assists: Maren Evans 3; Koch 1. Kills: Gilgen 4. Digs: Evans 1; Gilgen 2; Koch 2; Lautrup 2; Kayla Lynch 1; Thomas 2. Blocks: Koch 1; Lynch 1. WH Record: (4-4 RVC), 11-13.
West Harrison 21, 21 C-A-M 15, 15
Serving: Evans 6-6; Gilgen 18-18 (4 aces); Heisterkamp 4-4; Koch 10-10 (1); Lautrup 5-5; Thomas 2-2. Set Assists: Evans 15; Koch 1. Kills: Gilgen 5; Lanie Gustafson 4; Koch 3; Lautrup 2; Lynch 3. Digs: Evans 4; Gilgen 3; Heisterkamp 1; Koch 8; Lautrup 3; Lynch 1; Thomas 4. Blocks: Gustafson 2; Koch 1; Lynch 2. WH Record: (4-4 RVC), 12-13.
West Harrison 21, 21 Woodbine 11, 17
Serving: Evans 10-10; Gilgen 15-16 (3 aces); Heisterkamp 6-6; Koch 6-6; Koch 4-4; Lautrup 4-5 (1); Thomas 5-5. Set Assists: Evans 18; Gilgen 1; Koch 1. Kills: Gilgen 5; Gustafson 3; Koch 3; Lautrup 4; Lynch 5. Digs: Evans 3; Gilgen 6; Gustafson 1; Heisterkamp 1; Koch 7; Lautrup 5; Lynch 2; Thomas 8. Blocks: Koch 1; Lynch 1. WH Record: (4-4 RVC), 13-13.
West Harrison 22, 13, 12 Boyer Valley 20, 21, 15
Serving: Evans 8-8; Gilgen 18-18 (4); Heisterkamp 7-9; Koch 2-3; Lautrup 11-11 (2); Thomas 5-5. Set Assists: Evans 17; Koch 1. Kills: Evans 1; Gilgen 7; Gustafsen 5; Koch 4; Lautrup 1; Lynch 1. Digs: Evans 2; Gilgen 7; Koch 7; Lautrup 4; Lynch 4; Thomas 3. Blocks: Evans 1; Gustafson 1; Koch 3; Lynch 3. WH Record: (4-4 RVC), 13-14.
