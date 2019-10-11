Hawkeyes roll Tigers in RVC finale
West Harrison stopped a two-game losing skid, topping Woodbine in four sets in the Rolling Valley Conference regular season finale on Tuesday night in Mondamin.
“Our girls weren’t happy with the way we played last week, and we wanted to finish the regular season the right way,” stated Hawkeyes Coach Kathy Glennie. “I told them before the start of the fourth set to remember what happened last week (at Ar-We-Va, at Elk Horn), and most of them did not want to feel that way again.”
The Hawkeyes’ back row kept the home team alive, as Chloe Gilgen (23), Haley Koch (20), Joslynn Thomas (20) and Maren Evans (11) all finished with double-figure dig totals. Gilgen added 15 kills and one block, while Koch added nine kills and seven blocks. Kayla Lynch added six blocks.
This was the final regular season home game for seniors Joslynn Thomas and Chloe Gilgen.
Up Next: West Harrison (4-4 RVC, 11-12) will return to the court on Oct. 19 when they travel to Coon Rapids for the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament. The Hawkeyes open up Class 1A Regional Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 22, when they host Whiting.
VB: 10-8-2019 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 25, 25, 22, 26 Woodbine 20, 16, 25, 24
Serving: Maren Evans 31-31 (3 aces); Chloe Gilgen 19-19 (1); Kenna Heisterkamp 14-15 (1); Haley Koch 9-10; Madison Lautrup 16-17 (3); Joslynn Thomas 10-10 (1). Set Assists: Evans 35; Gilgen 1; Koch 3; Thomas 1. Kills: Evans 1; Gilgen 15; Lanie Gustafsen 11; Koch 9; Lautrup 3; Kayla Lynch 2. Digs: Evans 11; Gilgen 23; Gustafson 4; Heisterkamp 2; Koch 20; Lautrup 4; Lynch 3; Thomas 20. Blocks: Gilgen 1; Koch 7; Lynch 6. WH Record: (4-4 RVC), 11-12.
Woodbine Stats
Digs: Addison Erickson 1; Amanda Foster 5; Whitney Kuhlman 2; Grace Moores 10; Jamie Plowman 2; Nicole Sherer 1; Alexa Steinkuehler 12. Blocks: Whitney Kuhlman 9; Alexa Steinkuehler 7. Woodbine Record: (3-5 RVC), 4-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.