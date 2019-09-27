West Harrison scores ninth win at CAM
West Harrison netted a four set win at Cumberland-Anita-Massena in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night in Anita.
Chloe Gilgen finished with 22 kills, nine digs and a block, Madison Lautrup added 10 digs and six kills. Joslynn Thomas led the Hawkeyes with 18 digs.
Up Next: West Harrison (2-2 RVC, 9-10) will be at Ar-We-Va on Oct. 1, and at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Oct. 3. The junior varsity will finish the week at the Lo-Ma Jr. Varsity Invite on Oct. 5 in Logan.
VB: 9-23-2019 @ Anita
West Harrison 25, 24, 25, 25 C-A-M 18, 26, 17, 22
Serving: Maren Evans 25-25 (1 ace); Chloe Gilgen 9-12 (1); Kenna Heisterkamp 28-28 (6); Haley Koch 13-14 (2); Madison Lautrup 25-25 (3); Joslynn Thomas 6-8 (1). Set Assists: Evans 26; Gilgen 2; Lanie Gustafson 2; Heisterkamp 1; Koch 5; Lautrup 1; Lynch 1. Kills: Evans 1; Gilgen 22; Gustafson 12; Koch 8; Lautrup 6; Lynch 4. Digs: Evans 15; Gilgen 9; Gustafson 3; Heisterkamp 3; Koch 10; Lautrup 10; Lynch 6; Thomas 18. Blocks: Evans 1; Gilgen 1; Gustafson 1; Koch 1; Lynch 1. WH Record: (2-2 RVC), 9-10.
