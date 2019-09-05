Hawkeyes gain split at Remsen triangular
West Harrison secured their second win of the season, as they defeated River Valley, 2-0, but fell to Remsen St. Mary’s, 2-1, at a triangular in Remsen on Aug. 29.
Maren Evans, Katie Gore, Madison Lautrup and Joslynn Thomas were perfect behind the service line in the victory over River Valley. Katie Gore and Kayla Lynch both finished with two aces against Remsen St. Marys.
Up Next: West Harrison (2-2) will host Whiting on Thursday night in their home opener. The Hawkeyes will be at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Sept. 10, and at the Spartan Invitational on Sept. 14 in Onawa.
VB: 8-29-2019 @ Remsen
West Harrison 25, 25 River Valley 20, 18
Serving: Maren Evans 13-13 (1 ace); Chloe Gilgen 8-9 (2 aces); Katie Gore 12-12 (1 ace); Madison Lautrup 4-4; Kayla Lynch 1-2; Joslynn Thomas 6-6;. Set Assists: Evans 2; Gore 7. Kills: Evans 1; Gilgen 3; Gore 1; Lautrup 3; Lynch 1; Thomas 1. Digs: Evans 2; Gilgen 4; Lautrup 1; Lynch 1. Blocks: Gilgen 1. WH Record: 2-1.
West Harrison 16, 25, 10 Remsen St. Mary’s 25, 21, 15
Serving: Evans 5-5; Gilgen 6-7 (1 ace); Gore 13-13 (2); Lautrup 3-3; Lynch 5-6 (2); Thomas 12-12 (1). Set Assists: Evans 3; Gore 7; Thomas 2. Kills: Evans 1; Gilgen 10; Gore 2; Lautrup 1; Lynch 1; Thomas 1. Digs: Evans 2; Gilgen 6; Lautrup 2; Lynch 5; Thomas 2. Blocks: Gilgen 1; Thomas 1. WH Record: 2-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.