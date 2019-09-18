Hawkeyes score fourth win at Spartan Invite
West Harrison picked up their fourth win of the season at the Spartan Invitational in Onawa on Sept. 14. The Hawkeyes defeated Woodbine, resulting in a fifth place finish.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-1 RVC ,4-7) will host Glidden-Ralston on Thursday, and the Hawkeye Invitational on Saturday. Next week, the Hawkeyes will be at Anita on Sept. 24, and host Boyer Valley on Sept. 26.
VB, Spartan Invitational: 9-14-2019 @ Onawa
Final Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 5-0; 2nd) West Monona 4-1; 3) MMCRU 3-2; 4th) Boyer Valley 2-3; 5th) West Harrison 1-4; 6th) Woodbine 0-5.
West Harrison 12, 17 MMCRU 21, 21
Serving: Maren Evans 9-9 (1 ace); Chloe Gilgen 4-4; Lanie Gustafson 2-3; Kenna Heisterkamp 3-3; Haley Koch 2-4; Madison Lautrup 0-1; Joslynn Thomas 6-6. Set Assists: Evans 4; Koch 2. Kills: Evans 1; Gilgen 6; Gustafson 1. Digs: Evans 4; Gilgen 2; Koch 1; Thomas 6. Blocks: None. WH Record: (0-1 RVC), 3-4.
West Harrison 15, 16 West Monona 21, 21
Serving: Evans 8-8 (1 ace); Gilgen 10-10 (1); Gustafson 5-6 (1); Heisterkamp 1-1; Koch 3-3; Lautrup 4-5 (1); Thomas 1-1. Set Assists: Evans 10. Kills: Gilgen 8; Koch 1; Lautrup 1. Digs: Koch 1; Lautrup 1; Kayla Lynch 1; Thomas 2. Blocks: Gilgen 1. WH Record: (0-1 RVC), 3-5.
West Harrison 12, 19 Boyer Valley 21, 21
Serving: Evans 6-6 (1 ace); Gilgen 3-4; Gustafson 0-1; Heisterkamp 2-2; Koch 7-8 (1) Lautrup 9-10 (1); Thomas 1-2. Set Assists: Evans 7; Koch 2. Kills: Gilgen 6; Gustafson 2; Koch 2; Lautrup 1. Digs: Evans 1; Gilgen 1; Thomas 3. Blocks: Gilgen 1; Gustafson 1; Koch 1; Lynch 1. WH Record: (0-1 RVC), 3-6.
West Harrison 9, 3 Logan-Magnolia 21, 21
Serving: Zoe Etter 1-1; Evans 5-5 (1 ace); Gilgen 2-2; Gustafson 1-1; Heisterkamp 1-1; Lautrup 1-1; Thomas 2-4. Set Assists: Evans 3. Kills: Gilgen 3. Digs: Evans 2; Gilgen 4; Heisterkamp 2; Lautrup 1; Thomas 5. Blocks: None. WH Record: (0-1 RVC), 3-7.
West Harrison 21, 21 Woodbine 18, 19
Serving: Evans 7-7 (1 ace); Gilgen 7-9 (2); Gustafson 12-13 (1); Heisterkamp 5-5; Lautrup 9-11; Thomas 4-4. Set Assists: Evans 12. Kills: Gilgen 6; Gustafson 3; Lautrup 1; Lynch 3. Digs: Gilgen 1; Heisterkamp 5; Lautrup 3; Thomas 4. Blocks: None. WH Record: (0-1 RVC), 4-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.