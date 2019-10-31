Bulldogs knock out Hawkeyes
West Harrison stayed close the entire night, but could not get a lead. Boyer Valley took the lead in the final three sets and didn’t look back in a 3-1 win over the Hawkeyes in the Class 1A Regional Tournament on Monday night in Mondamin.
Boyer Valley (18-13) advances to face Council Bluffs St. Albert (22-9) in the Class 1A Regional Semifinals on Thursday night in Council Bluffs.
Haley Koch had a solid evening with 17-17 serve completions and two aces, with Madison Lautrup adding 13-14 completions, with two aces, and Maren Evans going a perfect 18-18. Koch added 13 digs and seven kills, and Kayla Lynch added eight digs and two kills.
Seniors Chloe Gilgen (11 kills, 10 digs, one block) and Joslynn Thomas (nine digs, 5-5 serves) wrapped up stellar senior careers, setting the new school record with 14 wins.
Up Next: West Harrison (4-4 RVC, 14-15) finishes the 2019 fall season, and has several returners coming back next fall, giving the Hawkeyes plenty of optimism looking forward to 2020.
VB, Class 1A Regional Tournament: 10-28-2019 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 25, 15, 23, 15 Boyer Valley 19, 25, 25, 25
Serving: Maren Evans 18-18; Chloe Gilgen 21-23 (4 aces); Kenna Heisterkamp 9-10 (1); Haley Koch 17-17 (2); Madison Lautrup 13-14 (2); Joslynn Thomas 5-5. Set Assists: Evans 25; Koch 1; Kayla Lynch 1. Kills: Evans 1; Gilgen 11; Lanie Gustafson 4; Koch 7; Lautrup 2; Lynch 2. Digs: Evans 5; Gilgen 10; Gustafson 5; Koch 13; Lautrup 5; Lynch 8; Thomas 9. Blocks: Gilgen 1; Gustafson 3; Koch 1; Lynch 2. WH Record: (4-4 RVC), 14-15.
