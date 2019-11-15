Lo-Ma’s Morrison earns first team, Johnsen nets second team honors
The Western Iowa All-Conference volleyball list was released earlier this week, as the top players were selected.
Logan-Magnolia’s Kylie Morrison earned first team honors, while Jaice Johnsen was chosen to the second team. Olivia Diggins, Emme Lake and Courtney Ohl picked up honorable mention recognition.
Missouri Valley had three players selected, as Megan Winchester, Maya Contreraz and Ella Myler were honorable mention selections.
Western Iowa Conference
2019 Final Standings
*Tri-Center 7-1 21-16
*Treynor 7-1 17-20
Logan-Magnolia 6-2 19-8
^Underwood 6-2 30-6
Riverside 3-5 26-13
AHSTW 3-5 20-14
Missouri Valley 2-6 13-23
IKM-Manning 2-6 11-24
Audubon 0-8 5-23
*2019 WIC Regular Season Co-Champions
^2019 WIC Tournament Champions
2019 Western Iowa All-Conference Volleyball
First Team
Macy Van Fossen, Underwood, jr.; Presley Pogge, Tri-Center, jr.; Kinsey Sheffler, AHSTW, sr.; Emma Flather, Treynor, soph.; Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia, sr.; Miranda Ring, Tri-Center, soph.; Zoe Rus, Underwood, jr.; Paige Osweiler, AHSTW, sr.
Second Team
Peyton Cook, Underwood, jr.; Maddie Lewis, Treynor, soph.; Gracie Bluml, Riverside, sr.; Tatum Carlson, Tri-Center, soph.; Jadyn Achenbach, Riverside, sr.; Lexie Branning, IKM-Manning, sr.; Natalie Simpson, Treynor, soph.; Jaice Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, sr.
Area Honorable Mentions
Logan-Magnolia: Olivia Diggins (Sr.); Emme Lake (Jr.); Courtney Ohl (Soph.).
Missouri Valley: Megan Winchester (Sr.); Maya Contreraz (Fr.); Ella Myler (Fr.).
2019 WIC All-Academic Team
(Must be a Senior, Maintain a 3.25 cumulative grade point average)
Cross Country
AHSTW: Grace Luna, Ryann Portch. Audubon: Morgan Christensen.
IKM-Manning: Adam Gruhn, Colby Keller, Carter Sorensen. Logan-Magnolia: Kaleb King, Violet Lapke, Kylie Morrison, Taylor Sporrer.
Riverside: Maggie Boruff, Dylan McDonald, Mason Wichman. Treynor: Tori Castle, Emily Morse, Cainan Davidson, Jacob Hrasky, Quinn Navara, Jacob Reelfs, Derrick Thompson, James Young.
Tri-Center: Trinity Weers, Paige Skow, Amanda Brich, Tatum McKee, Charlie Munch, Jonathan Franke, Joey Wohlers, Caiden Bryant, Ray McPhillips.
Volleyball
AHSTW: Kaitlynne Henrickson, Baylee Meyers, Paige Osweiler, Kinsey Scheffler, Sydney Zimmerman, Madison Thornton, Saige Huss. Audubon: Amy Burns, Melissa Deist, Rylie Hartl, Mallory Riebhoff, Leah Subbert.
IKM-Manning: Emily Kerkhoff, Mya Nelson, Alexis Branning, Miranda Benton. Logan-Magnolia: Olivia Diggins, Jaice Johnsen, Kylie Morrison.
Missouri Valley: Brianna Ladd, Emma Jimmerson, Payton Hilts, Megan Winchester.
Riverside: Ashylyn Amdor, Abi Petersen, Gracie Bluml. Treynor: Tori Castle, Kennedy Elwood, Caitlyn Reed. Underwood: Lauren Brown, Ashlyn Torneten, Erin McMains.
