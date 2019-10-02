Crusaders sweep Tigers in RVC
Woodbine came up short in a three set loss at Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on Sept. 26.
Alexa Steinkuehler finished with six kills, six digs and 13 blocks for the Tigers. Whitney Kuhmaan added seven kills and 12 blocks.
Up Next: Woodbine (2-3 RVC, 3-18) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Oct. 3, and at West Harrison on Oct. 8.
VB: 9-26-2019 @ Coon Rapids
Woodbine 23, 19, 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25, 25, 25
Kills: Addison Erickson 1; Whitney Kuhlman 7; Grace Moores 2; Alexa Steinkuehler 6. Digs: Jordan Butrick 4; Amanda Foster 8; Shannon Hopkins 1; Kuhlman 1; Moores 2; Steinkuehler 6. Blocks: Butrick 3; Erickson 1; Foster 2; Hopkins 7; Kuhlman 12; Nicole Sherer 3; Alexa Steinkuehler 13. Woodbine Record: (2-3 RVC), 3-18.
