The Lady Reds junior varsity volleyball team won four matches on Aug. 31, defeating St. Albert in the finals to take first place at the Woodbine Tigers junior varsity volleyball tournament in Woodbine. Members of the Missouri Valley team include in the front row, from left, Maddi Larson, Addi Huegli, Ella Myler, Claire Clausen. Back row, Coach Rachel Faga, Ava Hilts, Chloe Larsen, Maya Contreraz, Emma Gute, Olivia Guinan, Coach Tiffani York.