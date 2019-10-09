Lady Reds turn focus toward WIC Tourney
Cardinals outlast Lady Reds
Missouri Valley battled, but came up short in a three set loss to Treynor in Western Iowa Conference play on Oct. 3 in Missouri Valley.
“I liked the way we competed in the first two sets, but we didn’t have any energy in the third,” stated Lady Reds Head Coach Josie Esser. “We’re still a young squad, and learning every time we take the court, but we have to find a way to put a complete set together, especially after a pair of tough conference losses.”
Megan Winchester finished with 10 kills, seven digs, and two blocks for the Lady Reds. Maya Contreraz added 13 digs and one block, while Ella Myler and Patricia Bostwick added five kills apiece.
VB: 10-3-19 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 20, 23, 13 Treynor 25, 25, 25
Serving: Lauren Austin 10-10 (2 aces); Paticia Bostwick 4-4; Maya Contreraz 14-14; Brianna Ladd 3-4; Ella Myler 7-7; Carlie Winchester 2-3 (1); Megan Winchester 11-12 (1). Set Assists: Contreraz 15; Ava Hilts 1; Ella Myler 1; C. Winchester 8. Kills: Bostwick 5; A. Hilts 4; Ladd 3; Chloe Larsen 1; Myler 5; M. Winchester 10. Digs: Austin 13; Bostwick 4; Contreraz 13; A. Hilts 2; Payton Hilts 3; Emma Jimmerson 2; Ladd 2; Larsen 1; Myler 10; C. Winchester 3; M. Winchester 7. Blocks: Ladd 1; Larsen 1. MV Record: (2-4 WIC), 11-14.
Lady Reds drop four at Selmer Invitational
Missouri Valley dropped four matches at the Selmer Invitational on Saturday at Thomas Jefferson high school in Council Bluffs.
The Lady Reds came up short in matches against St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Denison-Schleswig and Treynor in pool play.
Up Next: The Lady Reds (2-4 WIC, 11-18) will be at Underwood on Thursday to finish up Western Iowa Conference regular season play. The WIC Tournament pairings will be released on Oct. 11, and the WIC Tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 14.
VB: Selmer Invitational, 10-5-19 @ CB Thomas Jefferson
Missouri Valley 10, 10 CB St. Albert 21, 21
Serving: Lauren Austin 3-4; Patricia Bostwick 2-2; Maya Contreraz 6-6 (2 aces); Brianna Ladd 2-2; Ella Myler 2-2; Carlie Winchester 1-1; Megan Winchester 3-3 (1). Set Assists: Contreraz 2; C. Winchester 3. Kills: Bostwick 1; Contreraz 2; Ladd 1; Chloe Larsen 1; Myler 2; M. Winchester 1. Digs: Austin 7; Bostwick 1; Contreraz 5; Emma Jimmerson 3; Ladd 1; Larsen 2; Myler 4; C. Winchester 2; M. Winchester 1. Blocks: Contreraz 1; Larsen 1. MV Record: (2-4 WIC), 11-15.
Missouri Valley 11, 16 Treynor 21, 21
Serving: Austin 1-2; Bostwick 2-2; Contreraz 4-5; Ladd 1-1; Myler 5-7; C. Winchester 5-5; M. Winchester 4-4. Set Assists: Contreaz 6; Ladd 1; C. Winchester 5. Kills: Bostwick 3; Contreraz 2; Ladd 1; Larsen 3; Myler 2; M. Winchester 1. Digs: Austin 7; Bostwick 2; Contreraz 8; Jimmerson 7; Ladd 3; Larsen 2; Myler 4; C. Winchester 2; M. Winchester 2 Blocks: Contreaz 1; Larsen 1 MV Record: (2-4 WIC), 11-16.
Missouri Valley 22, 15, 4 Thomas Jefferson 20, 21, 15
Serving: Austin 4-4; Bostwick 5-5; Contreraz 11-11; Ladd 6-7 (3 aces); Myler 6-7; Winchester 6-7 (1). Set Assists: Bostwick 1; Contreraz 2; Ladd 1; C. Winchester 6. Kills: Bostwick 1; Contreraz 4; Larsen 2; Myler 1; M. Winchester 4. Digs: Austin 5; Bostwick 5; Contreraz 7; Jimmerson 3; Ladd 2; Myler 5; C. Winchester 3; M. Winchester 1. Blocks: M. Winchester 1. MV Record: (2-4 WIC), 11-17.
Missouri Valley 20, 14 Denison-Schleswig 25, 25
Serving: Austin 4-4; Bostwick 2-3; Contreraz 4-4; Ladd 1-2; Myler 11-12; C. Winchester 2-2; M. Winchester 3-4. Set Assists: Bostwick 1; Contreraz 4; C. Winchester 5. Kills: Bostwick 1; Contreraz 3; Ladd 2; Larsen 1; Myler 2; M. Winchester 2. Digs: Austin 4; Bostwick 1; Contreraz 5; Addi Huegli 4; Ladd 2; Larsen 3; Myler; 3; C. Winchester 2; M. Winchester 3. Blocks: Contreraz 2; Larsen 1. MV Record: (2-4 WIC), 11-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.