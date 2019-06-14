Loess Hills Youth Shooting Sports Recap
May 25, 2019 – Shelby County Trap and Skeet, Harlan
Competing Teams: Harlan, C-A-M, Alta-Aurelia, Underwood, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Crawford County.
Team Results (100 rounds per attempt)
Red Squad, Second place: Brandon Nelson 97-100; Cody Brunow, 83-100; Jesse Watts 95-100; Caleb Loftus 88-100; Clayton Ross 96-100.
Individual Results
Senior Ladies (100 rounds): 2nd) Kylie Tierney 92-100; 3rd) Leah Millikan 90-100.
Senior Ladies Participants (100 rounds): Victoria Barksdale 82-100; Amelia Bothwell 53-100; Megan Coberly 76-100; Claire Hennessy 67-100; Abigail Olson 73-100; Joslynn Thomas 71-100.
Intermediate Ladies (100 rounds): 3rd) Grace Thomas 82-100.
Intermediate Ladies Participants (100 rounds): Nicole Olson 34-100; Hannah Thomas 49-100.
Senior Men (100 rounds): 3rd) Brandon Nelson 97-100.
Senior Men participants: TJ Anderson 74-100; Chantz Cleaver 80-100; Austin Davis 92-100; Joshua Dobbs 87-100; Ben Dorland 84-100; Logan King 89-100; Arron Olson 83-100; Brad Ortner 91-100; Austin Paul 97-100; Carter Ross 88-100; Aaron Strong 81-100; Colton Swenson 83-100.
Intermediate Men Participants (100 rounds): Gavin Barksdale 84-100; Grant Brix 84-100; Justin Dems 71-100; Mason Herman 68-100; Mason King 69-100; James Larsen 21-100; Brockus Price 84-100; Jace Straight 77-100; Jack Straight 76-100; Michael Stueve 79-100; Sawyer Voss 56-100; Rowdy Waters 73-100; Ford Wohlers 55-100.
June 1, 2019 – Shelby County Trap and Skeet, Harlan
Competing Teams: Underwood, Harlan, C-A-M, Glenwood, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
Individual Results (300 rounds)
Senior Men: 2nd) Brandon Nelson 290.
Top-25 placewinners: 5th) Jesse Watts 285; 7th) Austin Paul 279; 8th) Caleb Loftus 278; 16th) Austin Davis 262; 19th) Ben Dorland 258; 21st) Logan King 256; 22nd) Aaron Strong 253; 24th) Arron Olson 251.
Intermediate Male: 1st) Grant Brix, 250.
Top-25 placewinners: 5th) Jack Straight 230; 7th) Jace Straight 218; 8th) Lucas Wilson 216; 9th) Justin Dems 215; 11th) Mason Herman 212; 12th) Mason King 207; 17th) Daltyn Pitt 179; 18th) Ford Wohlers 177; 20th) Lane Nolting 153; 24th) Lane Schroeder 146; 25th) Sawyer Voss 142.
Advanced Intermediate Male: 8th) Gavin Barksdale 254; 11th) Michael Stueve 232; 14th) Rowdy Waters 224; 17th) Brockus Price 207; 22nd) Hayden Kocour 139.
Senior Women: 1st) Kylie Tierney 270; 2nd) Leah Millikan 267.
Top-25 placewinners: 9th) Megan Coberly 153; 11th) Abigail Olson 145.
Jr. Varsity Female: 1st) Victoria Barksdale 242; 2nd) Joslynn Thomas 217; 3rd) Amelia Bothwell 207; 4th) Claire Hennessey 184.
Advanced Intermediate Female: 2nd) Grace Thomas 234.
Entry Level, Intermediate Female: 1st) Hannah Thomas 183; 4th) Peyton Bell 137.
Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program, 2019 State Trap Championships
June 5-9, 2019 – Cedar Falls
Team Results (200 Rounds)
Varsity Red Squad, Senior Division, Fifth place: Clayton Ross, Austin Paul, Jesse Watts, Caleb Loftus, Brandon Nelson.
Varsity Blue Squad, Senior Division, 68th place: Ben Dorland, Logan King, Austin Davis, Kylie Tierney, Leah Millikan.
Varsity Purple Squad, Senior Division, 137th place: Abigail Olson, Arron Olson, Joshua Dobbs, TJ Anderson, Austin Zaiser.
Jr. Varsity Results (83 teams, 200 rounds)
Jr. Varsity Red Squad, 27th place: Brad Ortner, Cody Brunow, Colton Swenson, Carter Ross, Victoria Barksdale.
Jr. Varsity Blue Squad, 51st place: Joslynn Thomas, Amelia Bothwell, Jeff Perry, Claire Hennessy, Chantz Cleaver.
Individual Results (200 rounds)
Varsity Male (944 participants): 35th) Brandon Nelson 195; 36th) Caleb Loftus 195; 78th) Jesse Watts 193; 84th) Austin Paul 192; 88th) Clayton Ross 192; 349th) Austin Davis 181; 401st) Logan King 180; 435th) Arron Olson 178;570th) Ben Dorland 172; 608th) Joshua Dobbs 171; 737th) Austin Zaiser 163; 780th) TJ Anderson 160.
Jr. Varsity Male (498 participants): 69th) Carter Ross 184; 74th) Jeff Perry 184; 96th) Cody Brunow 181; 272nd) Chantz Cleaver 164; 315th) Colton Swenson 159; 327th) Brad Ortner 158.
Varsith Women (243 participants): 32nd) Kylie Tierney 186; 72nd) Leah Millikan 178; 128th) Abigail Olson 167.
Jr. Varsity Women (97 participants): 13th) Victoria Barksdale 180; 53rd) Joslynn Thomas 152; 56th) Amelia Bothwell 148; 68th) Claire Hennessy 140.
TEAM, SQUADS
Entry Level, Intermediate Squads (64 squads)
Loess Hills Youth Shooting Sports, Red Squad, Seventh place: Lucas Wilson, Lane Nolting, Mason Herman, Jace Straight, Jack Straight.
Loess Hills Youth Shooting Sports, Blue Squad, 49th place: Hannah Thomas, Ford Wohlers, Peyton Bell, Mason King, Daylen Kocour.
Advanced Intermediate Squad (65 Squads)
Red Squad, 45th place: Michael Stueve, Grace Thomas, Gavin Barksdale, Brockus Price, Rowdy Waters.
Intermediate Entry Level (353 participants): 37th) Lane Nolting 172; 46th) Jack Straight 171; 52nd) Lucas Wilson 170; 181st) Jace Straight 147; 193rd) Mason King 145; 206th) Mason Herman 142; 294th) Ford Wohlers 117; 320th) Daylen Kocour 104; 348th) James Larson 66.
Mens Intermediate, Advanced Individuals (340 participants): 55th) Gavin Barksdale 181; 134th) Michael Stueve 170; 175th) Hayden Kocour 165; 300th) Rowdy Waters 140; 319th) Brockus Price 127.
Ladies Entry Level, Intermediate Individuals (60 participants): 5th) Hannah Thomas 154; 54th) Peyton Bell 82.
Ladies Intermediate, Advanced Individuals (72 participants): 29th) Grace Thomas 162.
