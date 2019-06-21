2019 Big Reds Jr. Varsity Baseball Recap

Submitted by the high school coaches

6-10-2019 @ Sloan

MV 11 Westwood 3

Hits: Alec Fichter, Gage Clausen, Kadin Bonham, Alex Murray.

Pitching: Alex Murray

Big Reds Record: 6-5.

6-12-2019 @ Logan

MV 4 Logan-Magnolia 5

Hits: Gage Clausen, Kadin Bonham, Eli Fouts, Ethan Neilsen.

Pitching: Eli Fouts

Big Reds Record: 6-6.

6-13-2019 @ Missouri Valley

MV 5 Logan-Magnolia 4

Hits: Jacob Meade, Gage Clausen, Eli Fouts, Will Gutzmer, Brad Ortner, Tony Sargent, Hayden Kocour.

Pitching: Ethan Nielsen.

Big Reds Record: 7-6.

6-14-2019 @ Missouri Valley

MV 6 Audubon 1

Hits: Jacob Meade, Will Gutzmer, Hayden Kocour.

Pitching: Tony Sargent.

Big Reds Record: 8-6.

2019 Big Reds 9th Grade Baseball Recap

Submitted by the high school coaches

6-6-2019 @ Denison

MV 1 Denison-Schleswig 20

Hits: Cole Staska 1-3, 1 RBI; Cody Gilpin 1-3, 1 RS; Andrew Meade 1-3, 1 SB.

 

6-11-2019 @ Tri-Center

Game 1: MV 6  Tri-Center 7

Hits: Gage Clausen 1-4, 2b, 1 RS; Kadin Bonham 3-4, 2 RBIs; 1 RS;

 

Game 2: MV 1 Tri-Center 5

Hits: Hayden Kocour 1-1, 1 RS; Owen Moyer 1-1, 1 RBI.

6-12-2019 @ Logan

MV 15 Logan-Magnolia 12

Hits: Hayden Kocour 1-4, 2 BB, 3 RS; Will Gutzmer 3-4, 4 RS; Gage Clausen 2-2, 2b, 4 RBIs; Brad Ortner 1-1, 1 RS;

 

6-14-2019 @ Missouri Valley

MV 2 Glenwood 21

Hits: Eli Fouts 1-2, 2 RBI; Will Gutzmer 2 BB, 1 RS; Collin Campbell 1 BB, 1 RS.

 

