2019 Big Reds Jr. Varsity Baseball Recap
Submitted by the high school coaches
6-10-2019 @ Sloan
MV 11 Westwood 3
Hits: Alec Fichter, Gage Clausen, Kadin Bonham, Alex Murray.
Pitching: Alex Murray
Big Reds Record: 6-5.
6-12-2019 @ Logan
MV 4 Logan-Magnolia 5
Hits: Gage Clausen, Kadin Bonham, Eli Fouts, Ethan Neilsen.
Pitching: Eli Fouts
Big Reds Record: 6-6.
6-13-2019 @ Missouri Valley
MV 5 Logan-Magnolia 4
Hits: Jacob Meade, Gage Clausen, Eli Fouts, Will Gutzmer, Brad Ortner, Tony Sargent, Hayden Kocour.
Pitching: Ethan Nielsen.
Big Reds Record: 7-6.
6-14-2019 @ Missouri Valley
MV 6 Audubon 1
Hits: Jacob Meade, Will Gutzmer, Hayden Kocour.
Pitching: Tony Sargent.
Big Reds Record: 8-6.
2019 Big Reds 9th Grade Baseball Recap
Submitted by the high school coaches
6-6-2019 @ Denison
MV 1 Denison-Schleswig 20
Hits: Cole Staska 1-3, 1 RBI; Cody Gilpin 1-3, 1 RS; Andrew Meade 1-3, 1 SB.
6-11-2019 @ Tri-Center
Game 1: MV 6 Tri-Center 7
Hits: Gage Clausen 1-4, 2b, 1 RS; Kadin Bonham 3-4, 2 RBIs; 1 RS;
Game 2: MV 1 Tri-Center 5
Hits: Hayden Kocour 1-1, 1 RS; Owen Moyer 1-1, 1 RBI.
6-12-2019 @ Logan
MV 15 Logan-Magnolia 12
Hits: Hayden Kocour 1-4, 2 BB, 3 RS; Will Gutzmer 3-4, 4 RS; Gage Clausen 2-2, 2b, 4 RBIs; Brad Ortner 1-1, 1 RS;
6-14-2019 @ Missouri Valley
MV 2 Glenwood 21
Hits: Eli Fouts 1-2, 2 RBI; Will Gutzmer 2 BB, 1 RS; Collin Campbell 1 BB, 1 RS.
