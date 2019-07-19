Members of the Woodbine Tigers third and fourth grade softball team include in the front row, from left, Luca Flint, Annette Hurley, Peyton Fitchhorn, Tea Remington, Paige Newton, Isabella Thiemann, Taylor Wendt. Middle row, from left, Rozia Luth, Chloe Cleveland, Kate Barry, Kaylie Reisz, Eva Davis, Carly Androy, Makenzie Nagle. Back row, Coach Michelle Barry, Coach Kaitlyn Cleveland, Coach Kari Reisz. Not pictured: Veda Miller.
