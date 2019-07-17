The Woodbine U-10 BB team won the Western Iowa Baseball League Tournament on June 28 in Dunlap. Members of the team include in the front row, from left, Blaze Pryor, Levi Lary, Cal Pryor, Braxton Powers, Aiden Summerfield, Rainer Blum. Middle row, Braden Blum, Aiden Coenen, Rowdy Anderson, Landon Blum, Lucas Olson, Micah Moores, Brody Owens. Back row, Coach Shadon Blum, Coach Josh Lary, Coach Eric Moores, Coach Aaron Pryor.
