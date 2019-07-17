Members of the West Harrison's kindergarten, first and second grade softball team include in the front row, from left, Addison McIntosh, Leah Freihage, Adrian Holben, Hadleigh Pape, Mackenzie Jenson, Elouria Forbes-Infante, Payton Hussing. Middle row, Avery Mattison, Belle Rideout, Dani Downen, Layne Michael, Lexi Flint, Payton Stevenson, River Adams, Juliette Roy, Ruby Offenbacker. Back row, Coach Andrew Stevenson, Coach Hannah Utman, Coach Kali McIntosh. Not pictured: Adalyn Armstrong, Mia Deavers, Emma Bridgeman.
