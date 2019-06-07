Teams of Summer, 2019
The best part of summer is upon us, as parents and grandparents are spending their summer nights watching their children enjoying their games at the ballpark.
The Missouri Valley Times-News wants to help commemorate the summer baseball and softball teams by showcasing them in the local paper.
Coaches and parents can email a team photo to us at mvtimesnews@gmail.com.
Photo requirements include:
1) Everyone in the photo must be identified with correct and accurate name spellings, please make sure to count so you have the correct number of names with faces; (Front row, from left; Middle row, from left; Back row, from left).
2) The town, and team’s grade level (example, Missouri Valley, fifth grade baseball; West Harrison, second and third grade softball).
3) Please list coach’s full name: Coach Jon Smith, not Coach Smith.
4) Please give professional photographer credit, or we will just say photo submitted
5) This request is open to everyone in Harrison County – Missouri Valley, West Harrison, Logan-Magnolia and Woodbine.
6) We would like to have all photos sent to us by June 28, as we will be running the photos throughout the month of July. If the photos are received early, we will get them in on space availability. If the photos are received after their season, that will be fine as well, as we will still run them.
7) This request is open to both youth baseball and youth softball leagues. Please spread the word to the league coordinators and parents.
Any questions, please contact Matt at the Missouri Valley Times-News, 712-642-2791, and we’ll try to assist.
