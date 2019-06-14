Photo requirements to be included in 'Teams of Summer'
1) Everyone in photo must be identified, names spelled correctly (front row, from left, Back row, from left, etc ).
2) List coach's full name: Coach Jon Smith - Not Coach Smith
3) please email photo to mvtimesnews@gmail.com
Photo page in 6-21-2019: MV Lady Reds Softball
