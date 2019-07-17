Members of the Missouri Valley Lady Reds freshmen softball team include in the back row, from left, Caitlyn McLain, Anna Windschitl, Maya Contreraz, Mariah Pleskac, Chloe Jimmerson, Hailey Collier, Morgan Coberly. Kneeling, sitting in the front row, Ava Hilts, Pyper Anderson, Addison Huegli, Emma Gute, Haley Bowman, Lillie Mass, Brooklyn Hatcher, Madeline Larson, Victoria Porter. Not pictured: Coach Tiffani York, Coach Rachel Faga.
