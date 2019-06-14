A look at the area Swim Team Schedules for the summer season.
2019 Swim Team Schedules
Missouri Valley
Date Opponent, Site
6-12 Harlan, Tri-Center, @ Harlan
6-17 vs. Audubon
6-19 vs. Avoca
6-24 at Logan
6-26 vs. Atlantic
6-29 @ Avoca, 9 a.m.
7-1 vs. Harlan
7-8 @ Atlantic
7-13 Conference Meet, @ Missouri Valley, 9 a.m.
Coaches: Jessica Olson, Kim Arbaugh
Meets begin at 6 p.m.
Logan Swim Team
Date Opponent, Site
6-12 vs. Woodbine, @ Logan
6-17 vs. Woodbine, Atlantic - @ Logan
6-19 @ Harlan (Logan, Woodbine)
6-24 vs. Woodbine, Missouri Valley - @ Logan
7-8 @ Audubon
7-10 @ Avoca (Logan, Neola)
7-13 Conference Meet, @ Missouri Valley, 9 a.m.
Coaches: Daniel Robbins, Julie Witte
Meets begin at 6 p.m.
