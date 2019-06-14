A look at the area Swim Team Schedules for the summer season. 

2019 Swim Team Schedules

Missouri Valley

Date            Opponent, Site

6-12            Harlan, Tri-Center, @ Harlan

6-17            vs. Audubon

6-19            vs. Avoca

6-24            at Logan

6-26            vs. Atlantic

6-29            @ Avoca, 9 a.m.

7-1            vs. Harlan

7-8            @ Atlantic

7-13            Conference Meet, @ Missouri Valley, 9 a.m.

Coaches: Jessica Olson, Kim Arbaugh

Meets begin at 6 p.m.

Logan Swim Team

Date            Opponent, Site

6-12            vs. Woodbine, @ Logan

6-17            vs. Woodbine, Atlantic - @ Logan

6-19            @ Harlan (Logan, Woodbine)

6-24            vs. Woodbine, Missouri Valley - @ Logan

7-8              @ Audubon

7-10            @ Avoca (Logan, Neola)

7-13            Conference Meet, @ Missouri Valley, 9 a.m.

Coaches: Daniel Robbins, Julie Witte

Meets begin at 6 p.m.

