Missouri Valley
Nick Haynes (182-lbs., sr.) – three-time state medalist
State Tournament Record: 3-3
Final Record: 37-5
Missouri Valley’s Nick Haynes had one mission for the 2020 state tournament, and that was to finish with a state medal around his neck on Saturday night. The Big Red senior picked up a sixth place finish.
“I came here to finish my career on the podium, and that is exactly what I did,” stated Haynes, a three-time state medalist. “I didn’t’ get as high as I had hoped, but you have to be happy to finish your career on the podium on Saturday night.”
Haynes finished in seventh place as a freshman, and added a pair of sixth place finishes in 2019 and 2020.
The Big Reds senior felt one of his best matches of the tournament came in a 6-2 win over Westwood’s Jackson Dewald.
“He beat me at the Tri-Center tournament, and I turned around and beat him at districts,” Haynes added. “There was a little revenge going into that match, but this is where it counted and I took care of business.”
Haynes finishes his outstanding career with 199 career victories.
“I finished with three state medals and 199 career wins,” Haynes concluded. “Most athletes would be happy with that, and I know I am.”
