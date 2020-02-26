Wyatt Reisz (126-lbs., fr.) – first state medal
State Tournament Record: 4-2
Final Record: 48-5
Lo-Ma freshman Wyatt Reisz embraced his first state tournament experience, and posted four wins in six chances in Des Moines. Wyatt finished the meet with a fifth place state medal.
“The first couple of days, I was both excited and nervous at the same time,” Reisz added. “Being at duals on Wednesday, I was able to get into the groove a little bit.”
Reisz says his biggest win came in the fifth place match, where he scored a 4-2 win over Don Bosco’s Michael McClelland.
“Reaching the state medal stand on Saturday night is an unbelieveable feeling right now,” stated Reisz. “It means all the hard work for the season has paid off. Now that I’ve been here, I want more, and am aiming for a higher place next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.