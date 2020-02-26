Logan-Magnolia
Hagen Heistand (120-lbs., soph.) – two-time state medalist
State Tournament Record: 5-1.
Final Record: 39-2.
The Panthers sophomore recorded a 5-1 record, finishing in third place for the second straight year.
“It’s been one match the last two years that has kept me from the ultimate goal,” stated Heistand, a two-time state qualifier. “But both years I have been able to compose myself and finish mentally strong.”
Heistand said his win over Sioux Central’s Chris Ferguson was the biggest win for him in the tournament, as a late takedown gave him a 6-5 victory.
While pleased with his second consecutive third place finish, he’s still hungry for more.
“The goal is to get down here and find your way to the Saturday night awards stand, and I’ve done that,” Heistand concluded. “It’s extremely motivating to know how close I am, and I still want more. I want to be at the top.”
