Briar Reisz (152-lbs., jr.) –three-time state medalist
Three-Time State Runner-Up
State Tournament Record: 3-1
Final Record: 37-2
After an injury-filled season, Briar Reisz reflected upon the accomplishment of making his third consecutive state championship match. The Panther junior posted three wins and finished with a state runner-up medal.
“This weekend was the best I’ve wrestled in a long time, perhaps the entire season,” stated Reisz. “This is my third time here, and my nerves are so much more in check, but I couldn’t pull it off.”
Briar won three decisions on his trek to the state finals.
“I knew the Lisbon kid in the finals was super strong, and it would be tough to take him down,” Briar added about the championship match. “I got a few reversals, but he was able to pull it off in the end.”
Briar tore his ACL on January 5, and held himself out of competition until Feb. 1 so he could prep for the state run. He wrestled with a brace throughout the state tournament, and he had surgery set up for the week after the tournament.”
“I felt both my matches in the semifinals and finals were some of the best wrestling I did the entire tournament,” Briar concluded. “There weren’t any nerves, I just did my moves and went after it. The duals help us get that state meet experience in a day early, and it helps out the guys down here for the first time. I’m super excited for how everyone performed down here.”
