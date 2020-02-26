Barret Pitt (285-lbs., sr.) – two-time state medalist
State Tournament Record: 3-2
Final Record: 46-4
The senior heavyweight was able to get three victories in his final state appearance, as he improved from eighth place in 2019 to a fourth place finish in 2020.
“Any who gets down here knows you have to be both mentally and physically prepared for the grind,” Pitt stated. “You are wrestling with the best guys in the state, you need to stay focused on the match ahead of you. If you don’t bring your ‘A’ game to the match, you’re not going to last long. Both in the duals and traditional, we were ready to do this weekend.”
Pitt picked up an exciting 5-3 ultimate tiebreaker win over Bedford/Lenox’s Devin Whipple to propel him into the medal round for the second consecutive season.
“The entire team came down here focused, and we just worried about the next match in front of us,” Pitt added. “We knew if we didn’t take care of the match in front of us, we wouldn’t have to worry about the next one.”
The senior heavyweight finished his career on the state medal stand for the second consecutive season. He was part of three straight state team dual trips and picked up his 100th career win.
“Last season, I reached my goal to have my state medal stand photo placed in our wrestling room,” Pitt concluded. “It’s been one heck of a run, and it won’t hit me until this week when I turn in my gear and I won’t have to go to practice anymore. You learn to cherish every moment, because it does go by so quick. You don’t realize it, but it’s amazing to look back upon everything you’ve accomplished. The chance to finish at state is the ultimate dream for every wrestler, but to end your career as a two-time state medalist on the Saturday night awards stand, it’s a dream come true.”
