Volleyball State Championships to be televised
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state volleyball championships will be broadcast live on Iowa Public Television on Friday, Nov. 15.
The state volleyball championships run from Nov. 11 – 15 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
The title matches will follow this schedule, leading off with the Class 5A championship at 10 a.m.; Class 4A at 12:15 p.m.; Class 3A at 2:30 p.m.; Class 2A at 4:45 p.m., and Class 1A takes the court at 7 p.m. to conclude the day’s action.
In addition to being on the Iowa Public Television primary channel, the matches will be streamed live on iptv.org, YouTube and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.